Galion police lieutenant resigns after drunk driving arrest

A Galion police lieutenant has resigned after being arrested last month on suspicion of drunk driving.

Andrew Roystan tendered his resignation effective March 12, according to Matt Echelberry, communication director for the city of Galion.

Roystan is facing a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and has a pretrial hearing scheduled for March 23, according to Mansfield Municipal Court records.

He had been placed on paid leave from his duties in Galion since the third week of February, according to Galion police Chief Marc Rodriguez.

Video from highway patrol depicts swerving vehicle

Roystan was found driving through downtown Lexington at 12:32 a.m. Feb. 19, a Saturday morning, according to an Ohio Highway Patrol summons.

A highway patrol video of the incident obtained by the News Journal through a records request appears to depict Roystan driving west on East Main Street with his hazard lights flashing as his vehicle swerved across the center lane.

Roystan is then seen in the video driving through a left-turn lane and across Plymouth Street, which is Ohio 546, at which time the trooper following him turned on the cruiser's lights and siren.

Roystan proceeded west into the turn lane of opposing traffic before crossing back into his own lane and then entering the parking area of the 7-Eleven convenience store next to the Lexington Police Department, according to the OHP video.

Andrew Roystan, a lieutenant with the Galion Police Department, is asked to place his hands on the hood of an Ohio Highway Patrol cruiser.

Once he was stopped, Roystan provided a debit card when asked for his license, told a trooper he didn't understand what his "social" was, and then started pointing out people who were not at the scene.

The man was eventually handcuffed and read his rights.

Court case is still ongoing

Roystan was originally hired by the Galion Police Department on March 31, 2014, according to Echelberry.

Roystan resigned Jan. 21, 2017, and was rehired Nov. 14, 2017.

A written incident report from the night of the arrest cannot be released while the case is pending, according to Sgt. Ryan Purpura with the public affairs unit of the Ohio Highway Patrol.

The Galion police chief has told the News Journal that he is not even allowed to have all of the information from the incident until after the legal aspect of the case is completed. Until then, all he knows is what charges have been made.

"I'm waiting to get a copy of the incident report," Rodriguez said. "It's an allegation."

