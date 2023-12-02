Galion School District forecasts finances, shows nearly 4% decrease in revenue

Galion School District shared its five-year fiscal forecast Tuesday that shows a decrease in revenue.

The forecast includes the current year, two previous years and the five years from 2024 to 2028. Although the plan does not exhibit drastic changes, the overall figures show a decrease in revenue with average change projecting a negative 3.9%.

Revenues at a glance

The school district total revenues in 2021 amounted to $21,036,531 and decreased to $20,121,799 in 2022, and then declined to $19,434,861 in the fiscal year 2023.

From here, according to the five-year forecast, the revenues should slightly increase next year to $20,452,784, but as of now it is not forecasted that the school district revenues will reach its 2021 peak again. The 2028 total school district revenues, according to the data, are projected to be $20,165,153.

The revenues are slightly declining, said Galion School District Chief Financial Officer / Treasurer Charlene Parkinson, because of the declining funding from the state. The state funding is declining, she said, because of the declining enrollment.

Parkinson noted that declining revenues in a situation where the expenses are fixed is a tough situation for any school district to be into, and a lot of school districts around Ohio except for the wealthier ones are in this "very tough situation."

The financial sources not included in the revenues, such as general property tax revenue, income tax, federal and state grants and others, are also forecasted to be decreasing by 4.8% thus making the total revenues and other financial sources to go down by 4.2%.

Other financial sources declined with $298,143 received in 2021, $77,378 in 2022, $127,194 in 2023, and $32,070 to be received in 2024. The following years included in the forecast have no financing sources registered as other.

Parkinson said that other financial sources are the receipts that the district receives in the current school year, but which are related to the previous fiscal year, such as rebates. She said those sources are hard to predict, and thus they are not included in the forecast.

Expenditures

The total Galion School District expenditures decreased significantly from 2021 when that line in the report amounted to $20,589,414 through $19,406,243 in 2022 to $16,870,367 in 2023.

However, the future, according to the forecast, holds an increase in expenditures to $23,065,328 in 2028, while other financing uses, not included in total expenditures, will decrease, according to the forecast.

In 2021 other financing uses accounted for $700,441, in 2022 – for $619,878, in 2023 the balance stands at $448,529, and in the following five years the district for now counts this line as $70,000.

Cash balance fluctuates with some significant increases and decreases. The cash balance for 2021 was registered as $4,364,516, in 2022 it constituted $4,409,335, and in 2023 it amounted to $4,582,391.

According to the forecast, in the next few years the cash balance is projected to increase to $6,825,550 in 2024, peaking at $6,919,206 in 2025, and then fall in 2028 to $3,291,348.

This article originally appeared on Bucyrus Telegraph-Forum: Galion school board hears five-year financial forecast