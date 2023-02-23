Galivants Ferry man has been arrested after allegedly sexually exploiting children on app

A Galivants Ferry man has been arrested after the Horry County Sheriff’s Office received a tip about his alleged activity with children on social media.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children informed law enforcement about Aiden Mahon’s alleged activity on Kik, an instant messaging app, according to a Facebook post from the department.

The 18-year-old man has been charged with two counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, online booking records show.

The department’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force arrested Mahon Thursday. He will be prosecuted by the state’s Attorney General’s Office, the post said.