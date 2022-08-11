Galivants Ferry man out on bond for 2017 double homicide caught with drugs, arrested

25-year-old Porscha Cobb and 26-year-old Dexter Cobb were shot and killed on September 14, 2017 at around 9 a.m. in Galivants Ferry, according to information from Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden and a police report.

Brandon Craig Gore, now 35, was charged with both deaths, but was let go on bond, but is now facing more charges after he was arrested on Tuesday, August 9 on Zion Road in Galivants Ferry, with methamphetamine, heroin, xanex and guns, according to a police report.

At the time of the double homicide, responding officers reported that Porscha Cobb was pronounced dead and bleeding from her face and that Dexter Cobb was found deceased in a bathroom. Police reported that Gore yelled at law enforcement to “do your job” and punched a hole in a door.

About a month later, according to another police report, Gore was found in a vehicle, with a suspended license and no insurance with heroin.