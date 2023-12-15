Galleria stabbing suspect Kaysone Sky Blossom was out on bond for another stabbing

HOUSTON - According to records, Kaysone Sky Blossom has been charged with a violent crime before, a deadly stabbing to boot.

Blossom was charged with Capital Murder on Wednesday night, accused of stabbing 17-year-old Kayla Stevenson to death during a robbery on Saturday.

Court records show that in 2021, Blossom was charged with aggravated assault, accused of stabbing her then-boyfriend.

The records also say she had a Taser, duct tape, handcuffs, and another knife in her purse at the time of the crime.

RELATED: Deadly stabbing near Houston Galleria: Kaysone Blossom, 37, arrested in Kayla Stevenson's death

The district attorney's office says Blossom was undergoing a psych evaluation that has yet to be completed in the 2021 case and the jury trial was pushed back several times because of that and a change in defense lawyers.

While the jury trial continued to be pushed back, records show Blossom was released on a PR bond.

"She was given a personal recognizance, a PR bond, or, in our terms, a get out of jail free card," said Andy Kahan, Victim Services Director Crime Stoppers.

While out on that bond, Blossom is accused of killing Stevenson.

"Kayla basically could have been anyone's daughter. Anyone could have been walking the same time she was," said Kahan.

MORE: Teen killed in stabbing near the Galleria identified

Kahan says in December of 2021, Senate Bill 6 was passed, prohibiting judges from granting PR bonds to violent offenders.

"If she had committed it eight months later, nine months later, she wouldn't have gotten a get out of jail free card," he said.

Court records also state that Blossom has been a "self-employed writer" for years.

A web search pulls up this writing profile, showing a photo that appears to be Blossom.

The bio reads, "I am a very private person when it comes to my personal life. I am an artist and, to be honest, I do not really enjoy writing. I became an author by chance."

The profile shows two children's books and multiple coloring books for sale with Blossom listed as the writer and publisher.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

Court records also indicate that Blossom was married in 2021, but there are no Harris County marriage licenses filed in her name.

Since 2018, 197 defendants who walked free from felony bonds went on to be accused of murder, according to Kahan.

Kahan says Blossom being able to walk the streets freely after being accused of such a violent crime, leaves him to wonder if Stevenson's death didn't have to happen.

"Did the criminal justice system also play a role in that murder by giving a violent offender a get out of jail free card and not having a timely trial," he said.