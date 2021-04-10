Gallerist Vito Schnabel on Nike Air Force 1s, His Prized Man Ray and Why He Owns One Watch

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Julie Belcove
·6 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Vito Schnabel, son of the famed artist and filmmaker Julian Schnabel, curated his first art exhibition when he was all of 16 years old and soon after helped revive the career of Ron Gorchov, known for his curved canvases, with a solo show. Since then, he has opened eponymous galleries in St. Moritz and New York’s West Village, with a multigenerational program including Laurie Anderson, Tom Sachs and Ariana Papademetropoulos. In February, he unveiled a second Manhattan location, a 5,000-square-foot, two-level space on West 19th Street, in Chelsea. “I think it’s the right time,” Schnabel says. “A lot of things are closing in New York, and I’m proud to be opening something. I’m excited for the world to come back. It’s important to me to keep things moving in the right direction.”

What have you done recently for the first time?

More from Robb Report

I’ve run a few marathons and started to beat up my body, so I started to walk. I try to take between 20,000 and 30,000 steps a day. I know that sounds insane. But I wake up, go for a walk and clear my head for the day.

What apps do you use the most?

I’ve actually discovered a few artists I’ve ended up working with through Instagram, like Robert Nava. Andrea Schwan [Schnabel’s PR maven] posted a drawing of his. I’d heard his name, but that was the first time I really reacted. I got Robert on the phone maybe 24 hours after that.

What in your wardrobe do you wear most often?

Since I’m about 12 years old, I’d say my Nike Air Force 1s. I continue to wear them religiously, with a suit or blue jeans, sweatpants. I have quite a few pairs. More than I’d want to admit.

Who is your guru?

Bruno Bischofberger, who is a Swiss gallerist. He brought many American artists to Europe for the first time, from Dan Flavin to Warhol to Jean-Michel Basquiat. The space I have in St. Moritz actually used to belong to him, and I took it over six years ago. He’s been a mentor to me. He’s just a well of knowledge.

Who is your dealer, and what do they source for you?

My sister Stella has an incredible eye for design. She has a store, and she very rarely sends me something that I don’t think is incredible. I love cars, and my friend Enrique Murciano, who’s absolutely not a car dealer, does help me. I run everything by him that has to do with wheels.

What’s the most recent thing you’ve added to your collection?

There’s a Man Ray painting from 1947 called Non-Abstraction, which is incredibly special and hasn’t been shown publicly in over 50 years and I’m excited to include in my Man Ray/Picabia exhibition. Every time I look at it, I pinch myself that it’s hanging in my home.

And the most recent thing you regret not buying?

A small drawing by Francis Picabia, a landscape that he made when he was about 20 years old and not so representative of what he ended up painting but something that I think is beautifully done. I just didn’t do it and I regret it. But things have a way of coming back around.

Where do you get your clothes?

The people who started the Row are friends of mine. I curated the artwork that’s in their stores, and in exchange they sometimes hook me up with some beautiful clothes.

What do you most regret?

Not spending enough time with my grandmother before she passed. She passed away two days before my first marathon. I ran it for her. She was an incredible woman: the first woman to fly a helicopter over the English Channel. She was a pilot and nurse in World War II. She died at 104.

Drive or be driven?

I like to drive. I was driving before I had a license. I was 14, stealing my mother’s car. She caught me because the garage one time ratted me out, but I never got into an accident, knock on wood. She was pretty cool about it.

Which are your regular tables in London, New York and LA?

New York, it’s Carbone and F&F Pizzeria in Brooklyn, which I think is the best pizza in the country. LA: Madeo and Sushi Park. David Tang was a friend of mine, and I always loved eating with him at his restaurant China Tang in London.

Are you wearing a watch? How many do you own?

I do not wear a watch, but I do have a Patek that my grandfather left for me, which is beautiful, and I look at it every day. It’s in my bedroom. I have a little curiosity cabinet with everything from a sculpture that I made when I was 12 to my father’s father’s money clip from when he was in his 40s—my treasures that are personal to me.

If you could stick at one age, what would it be, and why?

I’m pretty happy being 34. I don’t think I would want to stay the same age. It’s nice to see how life changes.

Who do you admire most, and why?

My mother. She’s smart, honest, hardworking, very loving, and she always shoots me straight. She was the first person who really believed in me. I started so young and didn’t go to college. My father was pretty disappointed, but I knew what I wanted to do. Knowing I had her in my corner meant a lot to me.

What is the car you are most attached to?

There’s one car I remember going surfing in with my father a lot when I was a kid. It was a 1976 Cadillac Eldorado, a convertible, and we’d stick the boards in the back. He had gotten it from my uncle, who passed. We had these fun, beautiful moments going to check out the surf, so it was like he lived on. My dad always loved that car.

There’s a car that I bought myself on the occasion of my 30th birthday, which I like quite a bit. It’s a [Ferrari] 328 from the year I was born.

What’s your most treasured possession?

I have a bunch of letters from Rene Ricard. He was one of my favorite poets and painters, and he was one of my best friends. In the last year of his life, we had a little falling-out. We made up in the end, but when we had that time away from each other, he left a few letters at my house, and they’re really beautiful. I look at them quite a bit.

Bowie or Dylan?

Both. All the time.

Sign up for Robb Report's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Recommended Stories

  • South Korean battery makers agree last-minute deal in boost to Biden's EV policy

    South Korean battery makers LG Chem and rival SK Innovation Co have agreed to settle a trade secrets dispute that has threatened a key Georgia plant and the electric vehicle plans of Ford Motor Co and Volkswagen AG, three sources briefed on the matter said. The Biden administration through the U.S. Trade Representative's Office (USTR) faced a Sunday night deadline on whether to take the rare step of reversing a U.S. International Trade Commission decision unless the companies had agreed a deal.

  • Lil Nas X Is Even Better at the Internet Than We Thought

    Lil Nas X trolled his way to the No. 1 song in the country, finessing social media in wild new ways. He’s even better at the internet than we thought.

  • Amazon's victory against a union drive in Alabama proved workers want better workplaces, but America's labor laws are too broken to help them get that, experts say

    Experts said the Alabama vote may push regulators to look more closely at how giant tech firms like Amazon exert power over workers.

  • Short-handed Clippers unleash a 41-4 run, then hang on and hold off Rockets

    With Patrick Beverley out indefinitely because of a broken hand and Paul George taking a night off, the Clippers survived a game of wild swings to beat the Rockets on Friday night.

  • The defender who might be elusive for Dolphins and outside-the-box front-seven solutions

    There’s no greater need for the Dolphins on defense in this draft than finding another edge rusher, a position where Miami is lacking after the offseason jettisoning of Kyle Van Noy (released) and Shaq Lawson (traded to Houston for linebacker Benardrick McKinney).

  • CDC says that racism ‘a serious public health threat’

    Agency head Dr. Rochelle Walensky says it will be ‘accelerating’ its work to address racism as a key driver of inequity. The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has declared racism a “serious public health threat” in this country. Dr. Rochelle P. Walensky, who was named head of the agency by President Joe Biden, said the CDC will be “accelerating” its work to address racism as a fundamental driver of racial and ethnic health inequities in the United States.

  • How NC State players — including quarterback Devin Leary — fared at the spring game

    The returning presumptive starting QB played for a half as the Red team, made up mostly of expected starters, beat the White team 37-17.

  • Will Zalatoris is likely in the final group of the Masters on Saturday. Who is he?

    Former Wake Forest golfer closes his second round at the Masters with three straight birdies to play himself into Saturday’s final pairing with leader Justin Rose.

  • Prince Philip: Matt Smith and Tobias Menzies on playing the duke in The Crown

    What was it like to take on the part of the Duke of Edinburgh in the award-winning Netflix series?

  • Libya launches COVID-19 vaccination drive after delays

    Libya's new unity government launched a long-delayed COVID-19 vaccination programme on Saturday after receiving some 160,000 vaccine doses over the past week, with the prime minister receiving his jab on live television. While Libya is richer than its neighbours due to oil exports, the country's healthcare system has been strained by years of political turmoil and violence, and it has struggled to cope during the pandemic. Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibeh called it a "blessed day" in the fight against COVID-19 after receiving his shot, without saying which vaccine he had been given.

  • South African variant can 'break through' Pfizer vaccine, Israeli study says

    The coronavirus variant discovered in South Africa can "break through" Pfizer/BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine to some extent, a real-world data study in Israel found, though its prevalence in the country is low and the research has not been peer reviewed. The South African variant, B.1.351, was found to make up about 1% of all the COVID-19 cases across all the people studied, according to the study by Tel Aviv University and Israel's largest healthcare provider, Clalit. But among patients who had received two doses of the vaccine, the variant's prevalence rate was eight times higher than those unvaccinated - 5.4% versus 0.7%.

  • Scoop: Ohio Senate candidate Josh Mandel escorted out of RNC retreat

    During this weekend’s highly anticipated donor retreat hosted by the Republican National Committee in Palm Beach, Ohio Senate candidate Josh Mandel was escorted off the premises while his primary opponent, Jane Timken, was allowed to stay, two sources with direct knowledge of the situation tell Axios.What we’re hearing: The invitation-only event is taking place at the Four Seasons Resort, and the RNC reserved the entire hotel. While Timken, former Ohio GOP chair, was invited to the event “because she is a major donor” — Mandel was not, so he was asked to leave, according to one of the sourcesStay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDespite not having his name on the list, Mandel seized on the opportunity to get some face time with top Republican donors while they all were in one place, one source familiar with his plans told Axios.But when the first event formally kicked off at the hotel Friday night, Mandel and others who did not have credentials were asked to leave.A spokesperson for the RNC declined to comment. Mandel's team did not immediately respond to requests for comment.Between the lines: Those attending the retreat not only have access to big donors, but also key party players, including former President Trump. Saturday evening, the group will travel to Mar-a-Lago, where Trump is expected to delver remarks and mingle with attendees. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a potential 2024 presidential contender, will also speak. Why it matters: The incident gives Timken more visibility and access to Trump, which is crucial as he continues to be the party’s rainmaker and most influential player. It also underscores how Trump’s efforts to continue leading the GOP have made all interactions with donors high-stakes. Background: Trump previously showed interest in endorsing Timken, but was ultimately talked out of it by his son, Donald Trump Jr., and other top advisers.Mandel and Timken have long been extremely pro-Trump and both are vying to get the former president's endorsement — which could be the deciding factor in who wins the race to replace Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio), who recently announce he will not run for reelection.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Blythewood baseball rallies for SC Diamond Invitational championship

    It is the fourth time the Bengals have won their won tournament.

  • Meghan Markle won't travel to Prince Philip's funeral. Experts say flying while pregnant during the pandemic can be risky.

    An OB-GYN said flying while pregnant is generally safe before 36 weeks. Meghan Markle, whose due date is not known, didn't get clearance to fly.

  • Boris Johnson says he won't attend Prince Philip's funeral so a royal family member can take his place

    Prince Philip's funeral on April 17 has a 30-person limit. A statement from 10 Downing Street said Johnson wants family members to be able to attend.

  • MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell says he hired private investigators to find out why Fox News isn't letting him speak on air

    Mike Lindell said Friday he "spent a lot of money" investigating Fox News for its failure to invite him on air to peddle false election claims.

  • I'm a 17-year-old Fortnite gamer who's won over $646,000 in two years since going pro. I average about 10 hours of gaming daily.

    Diego Palma, aka Arkhram, is 17 and says he got into gaming while recovering from a knee injury. He later signed with a pro-gaming league at age 14.

  • Service with a smile: Prince Philip puts Land Rover hearse at heart of funeral he designed himself

    The Duke of Edinburgh’s coffin will be carried through the grounds of Windsor Castle in a modified Land Rover that he designed for the occasion himself. The funeral will take place next Saturday at 3pm, following a short procession in which the Prince of Wales and senior members of the Royal family will follow the coffin on foot as it is driven to St George’s Chapel. The Queen will not take part in the procession. It will be a royal funeral like no other, with Royals adhering to Covid-19 guidelines by wearing masks throughout the ceremony and maintaining social distancing. A Buckingham Palace spokesperson confirmed that it would not be a state occasion, in accordance with the Duke’s wishes, but a ceremonial royal funeral in line with the Queen Mother’s funeral in 2002. Her Majesty gave final approval to the plans, which “very much reflect the personal wishes of the Duke" who died peacefully at home in Windsor Castle on Friday morning.

  • Texas GOP Rep. Dan Crenshaw recovering from emergency eye surgery that will leave him blind for a month

    Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-Tex.) revealed Saturday that he underwent emergency surgery on his left eye a day earlier after a doctor discovered his retina was detaching. The surgery "went well" he said, but it will require a long and likely arduous recovery. "I will be effectively blind for about a month," he explained, adding that a "few more prayers that my vision will get back to normal ... wouldn't hurt." While he recovers, he'll be mostly "off the grid," he said. It was a "terrifying prognosis" for Crenshaw, a former Navy SEAL, who was hit by an IED blast during a mission in Afghanistan's Helmand province in 2012. The injury cost him his right eye and badly damaged his left, his vision only returning after several surgeries, The Dallas Morning News notes. Crenshaw said "it was always a possibility that the effects of the damage to my retina would resurface, and it appears that is exactly what has happened." pic.twitter.com/9laF7Gjfvo — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) April 10, 2021 House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) called Crenshaw a "fighter" who "has the support of every one of his colleagues" in Congress. "He's going to win this battle, too," McCarthy wrote on Twitter. More stories from theweek.com7 brutally funny cartoons about Mitch McConnell's corporate hypocrisyHow red states silence urban votersYou should start a keyhole garden

  • Acceptance rates at elite colleges hit a record low as students face cancelled college entrance exams and online learning difficulties

    Despite a surge in applications because of standardized test cancellations, Ivy Leagues have recorded "record low" admission rates.