GALLERY: Gearing up for the Sweetwater Rattlesnake Roundup

SWEETWATER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – With spring fast approaching comes greener grass, warmer temperatures, and blooming flowers, but flowers won’t be the only thing out in this part of Texas.

Rattlesnakes will be emerging from their winter dens, and the folks in Sweetwater are ready for them. KTAB/KRBC got a chance to catch up with some of the organizers for the Sweetwater Rattlesnake Roundup and saw a preview of the annual event.

Sweetwater Rattlesnake Roundup 2024 Schedule of Events

Present at the preview was last year’s Miss Snake Charmer pageant winner, Trinity McGee, who shared her experiences at the roundup.

“For me, this is my favorite part. Some people find it disturbing, but I love it. I think the energy is always fun on media day, and it’s just a really overall good time. I’ve grown up coming to the roundup… I love it,” McGee shared.

McGee also shared how winning last year’s Miss Snake Charmer meant more to her than just a title and how she appreciates the opportunity to be a mentor to young girls in the community.

PR Director for the Sweetwater Jaycees, Chris Soles, shared that the roundup serves multiple purposes for the community. In addition to providing venom for anti-venom production, the event also boosts the local economy.

“So this is the biggest bolster of the economy for Sweetwater. There have been independent studies done, and it generates in the millions for Sweetwater’s economy, with gas stations, restaurants, and hotels. It’s great for our community, and that’s what enables us to give back to the community and the kids,” Soles said.

Sweetwater Rattlesnake Roundup wrangles with animal rights protestors

Member of the Miss Snake Chamber Committee Stacy Fritz said that it’s not just about the snakes and illustrated how this affects and benefits the next generation.

“Little girls in our community look up to and say, ‘Oh, when I’m a junior or a senior in high school, I want to be in the pageant,’ and they are in our community to help raise awareness for our organization that gives back to our community in so many ways, such as benefits, Easter egg hunts, cook-offs. We support all the schools in our area and families in need. So, she is very important in getting our name seen and known and helping us raise money,” Fritz explained.

Although this may be a bit of a different tradition to some, all parts of these animals are used, from the skin to the meat, and most importantly, the venom, which is utilized to make lifesaving anti-venom.

The 66th Annual Rattlesnake Roundup will be held at the Nolan County Coliseum in Sweetwater March 7-10.

