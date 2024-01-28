GALLERY: Grain Theory celebrates 3rd anniversary with birthday bash & plans to expand

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Grain Theory celebrated its third anniversary with a birthday bash featuring food specials, birthday cake, exclusive drinks, live music, and more.

Owner Jaramie Sivley said they brought this place to life to bring the community together.

“It feels great when we built this place. It was all with the idea that it will bring the community together, and the fact that we are able to celebrate our own operation is pretty exciting. We love it every year,” Sivley said. “One of our things from the beginning is we just use the word people. Whether it was customers or clients that we interact with, one of the main ones is our employees; we are very fortunate to have a lot of good employees.”

Sivley shared plans to grow the business by constructing a production facility.

“Three years is a huge accomplishment, especially in this industry, and all we are doing is trying to grow. Next for us is we have a production facility that we are building. We can’t really keep up with [the] volume in-house out here to get beer out to the world, so we built a production facility that’s going to be a keg and can so we can start sending that stuff out in palettes to restaurants and grocery stores,” Sivley shared.

The production at the facility is scheduled to begin within the next month or so.

