Dec. 4—BEMIDJI — Gallery North is offering a chance to win a print of Elaine Netland's "Happy Snowman" painting during the month of December at Gallery North, 210 Fourth St. NW.

The original painting is currently on display at Gallery North. Participants must stop by the gallery to enter the prize drawing. No purchase necessary, only one entry per visit.

To view the painting or learn more about Gallery North, visit

gallerynorthbemidji.com.