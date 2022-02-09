Gallery owner gets deferred sentence in obelisk destruction

Phaedra Haywood, The Santa Fe New Mexican
·4 min read

Feb. 9—Downtown gallery owner Stephen Fox, accused of helping to destroy the Plaza obelisk in October 2020, didn't join a so-called restorative justice deal the District Attorney's Office struck with seven other defendants, allowing them to avoid jail time.

On Tuesday, however, he agreed to his own plea deal with similar consequences.

Under the terms of his agreement with prosecutors, 74-year-old Fox pleaded no contest to attempted criminal destruction of property, a misdemeanor, and was given a deferred sentence of 364 days. He instead will serve that time on unsupervised probation.

If Fox completes the probationary period without incident, the charge will be formally dismissed, his attorney said.

Fox also will be required to pay $2,842 to the city of Santa Fe, which will be used for costs associated with the Culture, History, Art, Reconciliation and Truth process to address controversial monuments and statues throughout the city.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Jennifer Padgett Macias told state District Judge Sylvia LaMar during Fox's plea and sentencing hearing Tuesday the state will dismiss two other other counts against him — a felony conspiracy charge and petty misdemeanor charge of unlawful assembly.

Asked by LaMar to explain why the plea deal was appropriate, "given the seriousness of the crimes," Macias said the counts set for dismissal likely would have been tossed if the case had gone to trial because the state had no evidence Fox had conspired with activists who spearheaded the toppling of the obelisk.

Macias also said it appeared Fox had made a "rash and impulsive" decision, rather than an intentional one, when he joined dozens of others at an Indigenous Peoples Day rally in tugging on the rope that brought down what had been known as the Soldiers Monument.

Fox was photographed during the incident.

He was one of eight people charged with destroying the monument. Two others faced charges tied to a skirmish on the Plaza before the obelisk was toppled. One of those cases was dismissed. Seven of the remaining defendants agreed to the pre-prosecution diversion program, while the case of a defendant charged in June is pending.

Fox never denied helping to destroy the monument — installed in the 1860s in honor of Civil War Union soldiers but decried by many as a symbol of racism due to an inscription on one side that once referred to "savage Indians."

"When one of the 40 or so activists handed me the rope, I gladly accepted, having been a Native American art dealer for the past 40 years," Fox wrote in a letter to the city after he was charged. "When they pulled, I pulled and that was that."

Fox has said he believes Mayor Alan Webber wanted the obelisk torn down based on statements the mayor made in June 2020.

His defense attorney, Tom Clark, revisited that angle Tuesday. Clark said Fox is a local fixture and a "pretty fantastic" man with "strongly held beliefs about the world, about our place in it, about the systems that are supposed to govern us and about the way people are supposed to treat each other."

"He is a brilliant man, quite frankly," Clark told the judge. "I'd have to argue this was an aberration of his character that he became involved in something that is totally against the things he believes in. He follows the practices of [Mahatma] Gandhi and of Martin Luther King, of nonviolence, of passive civil resistance."

Fox had "always felt strongly about the obelisk," Clark said, "and when the mayor indicated this obelisk was an affront and a disgrace to our Native American brothers and sisters and friends, it was the impetus to do what Mr. Fox now understands and knows was not the way to go about this."

Clark said Fox's plea took some time, in part because he initially didn't have an attorney. He also wanted to proceed carefully because he was concerned a criminal record could keep him from participating in political activities, Clark said.

The often loquacious Fox was subdued during the hearing.

When LaMar asked if he wanted to address the court, Fox said there was "nothing really more to add."

District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies wrote in an email the conclusion of the case "will bring closure for many and restitution to the City of Santa Fe and its community members."

Defendants who agreed to participate in the pre-prosecution program are still working through the process, Carmack-Altwies wrote in a subsequent message.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Removed slavery backer Calhoun's statue still without a home

    A statue of segregationist and former U.S. Vice President John C. Calhoun that was pulled from its perch high above Charleston almost two years ago still hasn't found a new home, though a deal to move it to a museum may be in the works even as a lawsuit challenges its removal. Charleston leaders and officials at South Carolina’s State Museum announced Monday that they have started talking about a deal bringing the statue to the Columbia museum, but details need to be hammered out and the City Council must agree to a long-term loan of the bronze figure of the staunch advocate for slavery. Although the City Council agreed to remove the statue from its 100-foot-tall (30-meter-tall) pedestal in the aftermath of a white Minneapolis police officer killing African American George Floyd in 2020, the council didn't arrange its next home.

  • Don't Underestimate This 10-Year-Old — He Wants to 'Shape the Next Generation of Gearheads'

    In this video series, Giuseppe will teach you how to weld, change your oil, and buff out scratches in your car's paint.

  • Dolly Parton fans praise singer following ‘amazing’ Dollywood tuition fees announcement

    ‘Give her the White House,’ one fan wrote

  • I Survived A Crime: 110

    A woman attacks a bus driver in an out of control road rage incident a man is beaten to within an inch of his life in a hate crime a woman is brutally assaulted by her ex in a dollar store. And more.

  • Jan. 6 rioter who wore Confederate flag and attacked cops pleads guilty

    A Maryland man who was wearing his state flag as well as a Confederate flag when he attacked officers at the U.S.

  • Second man pleads guilty to plot to kidnap Michigan governor

    Kaleb Franks admitted conspiring to abduct Gretchen Whitmer, leaving four alleged co-conspirators still facing trial Gretchen Whitmer, governor of Michigan, was the target of the alleged kidnap plot to which Kaleb Franks pleaded guilty. Photograph: Carlos Osorio/AP A man charged in an alleged plot to kidnap the Michigan governor, Gretchen Whitmer, pleaded guilty on Wednesday, a second key conviction for the government a month before four others face trial. Kaleb Franks joined Ty Garbin as the se

  • Saunas and fire pits: Ottawa’s truck protesters in it for the long haul

    Sleeping in trucks and staying warm at fire pits and portable saunas, protesters camped out in the frigid Canadian capital of Ottawa are digging in for a long stay, convinced they have momentum and right on their side. The number of protesters in the "Freedom Convoy" – initially an opposition to vaccine mandates for cross-border drivers that has morphed into a wider protest against COVID restrictions and the Canadian government – has thinned since it arrived in Ottawa 12 days ago. "We want freedom for our kids," said Jean-Pierre Lapointe, who came from Quebec with his small children, their strollers strung with small Canadian flags.

  • Man Found Guilty Of Stepdaughter’s Murder, Forced Her To Take Lethal Dose Of Heroin

    A Virginia man was found guilty of murdering his adopted stepdaughter by forcefully giving her a lethal dose of heroin. On Monday, jurors took 45 minutes to find 43-year-old Wesley Hadsell guilty of first-degree murder and concealment of a body, according to WAVY 10. It was the second time Wesley stood trial for the murder of his adopted daughter, 18-year-old Angelica Hadsell Angelica disappeared while visiting her parents’ home in the Tarrallton area of Norfolk in March 2015, according to the N

  • Man Arrested After Allegedly Raping Fellow Passenger on Trans-Atlantic Night Flight From Newark

    Reuters/Toby MelvilleA 40-year-old man has been arrested after a fellow passenger alleged that he raped her on a trans-Atlantic flight from Newark to London.The British man is alleged to have forced himself on the unidentified woman—a fellow passenger who he didn’t know previously—while other passengers slept on the nighttime United flight last week.A spokesman for London’s Metropolitan Police confirmed that officers were there to arrest the man when the flight landed at Heathrow early last Mond

  • Two inmates who escaped Tennessee jail through air vent are dead, authorities say

    Two of three Tennessee inmates who escaped a county jail through the HVAC air vent system are now dead, and the hunt for the third is ongoing, authorities announced.

  • Missing Carlstadt man found after 12 days, ending search by police and family

    James Dugan had been missing since he told his family he was meeting a woman in Newark on Jan. 27, 2022.

  • Inside Ron Jeremy’s Motion To Have 21 Sexual Assault Trials

    The disgraced porn star requested a separate trial for each accuser, with allegations ranging from assaulting minors and drugging women for sex to forcible groping

  • Witness: Jennifer Crumbley talked about affair, 'lonely' son at work

    One of Jennifer Crumbley's colleagues said the mother of the school shooting suspect talked about her affair at work.

  • Middletown man sentenced to up to 21 years in prison for 'worst case' of child neglect

    Albert Dunkowski, 54, will spend up to 21 years in prison for what one doctor called the "worst case" of child neglect he had ever seen.

  • Tri-Cities police looking for man shopping for gun who aimed and pulled trigger in store

    Police are asking for help identifying the man

  • ‘Get me a woman’: Man facing rape, murder charges in nursing home death

    Dwayne Freeman was formally charged Tuesday with murder and rape in the death of Patricia Newnum at Homestead Healthcare Center Feb. 2.

  • Alleged shoplifter seen carrying stack of steaks out of NYC Trader Joe’s: report

    An alleged shoplifter was caught on video making his way out of a New York City Trader Joe's carrying a stack of stolen steaks that looked like it could feed a football team’s offensive line, according to a report.

  • Police: Saints' Kamara, 3 others attacked man at Vegas club

    New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara is accused of punching and badly injuring a man in an attack also involving at least three men who were with Kamara last weekend at a Las Vegas Strip nightclub, according to a police arrest report. The alleged victim told Las Vegas police he fell unconscious on the floor, where police said video showed him being punched, kicked and stomped on by three people who accompanied Kamara at the rooftop nightclub Drai’s at the Cromwell hotel-casino. “At no point during this attack did (the man) hit, punch or push Kamara or any of his associates,” said the police report made public Tuesday.

  • Scott Peterson juror to be granted immunity if she pleads the Fifth

    Also discussed was whether a book co-authored by Richelle Nice, letters she wrote to Scott Peterson or things she said, all after the trial, could be offered as evidence.

  • Missouri man convicted at 14 of killing mom gets parole

    Attorneys for 37-year-old Michael Politte confirmed Tuesday that he had been given parole, the Kansas City Star reported. He is set to be released April 23 from the Jefferson City Correctional Center. Politte was 14 years old in 1998 when, according to his lawyers, he found the burning body of his mother, Rita Politte, on the floor of their home in the eastern Missouri town of Hopewell as he and a friend, who said they awoke to smoke, scrambled to escape. Investigators said the fire was started with gasoline and determined that Rita Politte had also suffered blunt force head trauma.