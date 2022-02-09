Gallery owner gets deferred sentence in obelisk destruction

Feb. 9—Downtown gallery owner Stephen Fox, accused of helping to destroy the Plaza obelisk in October 2020, didn't join a so-called restorative justice deal the District Attorney's Office struck with seven other defendants, allowing them to avoid jail time.

On Tuesday, however, he agreed to his own plea deal with similar consequences.

Under the terms of his agreement with prosecutors, 74-year-old Fox pleaded no contest to attempted criminal destruction of property, a misdemeanor, and was given a deferred sentence of 364 days. He instead will serve that time on unsupervised probation.

If Fox completes the probationary period without incident, the charge will be formally dismissed, his attorney said.

Fox also will be required to pay $2,842 to the city of Santa Fe, which will be used for costs associated with the Culture, History, Art, Reconciliation and Truth process to address controversial monuments and statues throughout the city.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Jennifer Padgett Macias told state District Judge Sylvia LaMar during Fox's plea and sentencing hearing Tuesday the state will dismiss two other other counts against him — a felony conspiracy charge and petty misdemeanor charge of unlawful assembly.

Asked by LaMar to explain why the plea deal was appropriate, "given the seriousness of the crimes," Macias said the counts set for dismissal likely would have been tossed if the case had gone to trial because the state had no evidence Fox had conspired with activists who spearheaded the toppling of the obelisk.

Macias also said it appeared Fox had made a "rash and impulsive" decision, rather than an intentional one, when he joined dozens of others at an Indigenous Peoples Day rally in tugging on the rope that brought down what had been known as the Soldiers Monument.

Fox was photographed during the incident.

He was one of eight people charged with destroying the monument. Two others faced charges tied to a skirmish on the Plaza before the obelisk was toppled. One of those cases was dismissed. Seven of the remaining defendants agreed to the pre-prosecution diversion program, while the case of a defendant charged in June is pending.

Fox never denied helping to destroy the monument — installed in the 1860s in honor of Civil War Union soldiers but decried by many as a symbol of racism due to an inscription on one side that once referred to "savage Indians."

"When one of the 40 or so activists handed me the rope, I gladly accepted, having been a Native American art dealer for the past 40 years," Fox wrote in a letter to the city after he was charged. "When they pulled, I pulled and that was that."

Fox has said he believes Mayor Alan Webber wanted the obelisk torn down based on statements the mayor made in June 2020.

His defense attorney, Tom Clark, revisited that angle Tuesday. Clark said Fox is a local fixture and a "pretty fantastic" man with "strongly held beliefs about the world, about our place in it, about the systems that are supposed to govern us and about the way people are supposed to treat each other."

"He is a brilliant man, quite frankly," Clark told the judge. "I'd have to argue this was an aberration of his character that he became involved in something that is totally against the things he believes in. He follows the practices of [Mahatma] Gandhi and of Martin Luther King, of nonviolence, of passive civil resistance."

Fox had "always felt strongly about the obelisk," Clark said, "and when the mayor indicated this obelisk was an affront and a disgrace to our Native American brothers and sisters and friends, it was the impetus to do what Mr. Fox now understands and knows was not the way to go about this."

Clark said Fox's plea took some time, in part because he initially didn't have an attorney. He also wanted to proceed carefully because he was concerned a criminal record could keep him from participating in political activities, Clark said.

The often loquacious Fox was subdued during the hearing.

When LaMar asked if he wanted to address the court, Fox said there was "nothing really more to add."

District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies wrote in an email the conclusion of the case "will bring closure for many and restitution to the City of Santa Fe and its community members."

Defendants who agreed to participate in the pre-prosecution program are still working through the process, Carmack-Altwies wrote in a subsequent message.