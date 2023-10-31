Gallery: Tacoma X-Runner Concept Photos

The Tacoma X-Runner Concept started with a 2024 Tacoma TRD Pro, then Toyota's Calty design house lengthened and strengthened the frame and TRD added a 421 horsepower, 479 lb-ft version of the i-FORCE 3.4-liter twin-turbocharged V6 with the TRD PerformancePackage. That package will be available next year beginning with new Tundra models as part of a TRD Performance Package upgrade, by the way. No word on whether the stretched platform and body mods will ever see showrooms.

The build is "a celebration of what the TGNA-F platform makes possible," Toyota says. "For sport truck devotees, it represents a possible next thrilling step in street truck evolution." Which sounds promising if you're hoping to someday buy something like this.

