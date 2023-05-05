Galli earns early release from LCCF

May 5—WILKES-BARRE — Former Exeter Borough police sergeant Leonard Galli will be released approximately two months early from the Luzerne County Correctional Facility.

Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr. recently granted a motion filed by Attorney Demetrius Fannick to modify the one-to-two years, less two days, sentence imposed upon Galli on March 27.

Galli, 55, was sentenced on charges of criminal attempt to commit statutory sexual assault and criminal attempt to commit unlawful contact with a minor. Galli pled guilty to the charges Dec. 12.

Galli was caught by Musa Harris, the self-proclaimed Luzerne County Predator Catcher, after online communications on a dating application. Galli was accused, according to court records, of expressing an interest in having sexual contact with he believed was a 15-year-old boy, who was Harris.

In his motion to modify the sentence, Fannick wrote Galli voluntarily admitted himself to an inpatient rehabilitation center near Philadelphia where he was restricted for 55 days while receiving rehabilitation treatment related to his criminal case.

When Galli was sentenced March 27, he was given credit for six days time served at the county correctional facility following his arrest by county detectives in January 2021, but was not given credit for his time spent at the inpatient rehabilitation facility.

Credit for time spent at rehabilitation treatment facilities are normally awarded to defendants.

Galli's sentence of five years probation upon his release and lifetime registration as a sex offender under the state's Sexual Offender Registration and Notification Act were not modified.