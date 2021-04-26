Gallia pursuit ends with arrest in Meigs

Gallipolis Daily Tribune, Ohio
1 min read

Apr. 26—GALLIA COUNTY — A Grove City man was arrested following a pursuit in Gallia and Meigs counties on Friday.

Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin released a statement regarding the arrest of a suspect who allegedly fled from law enforcement on U.S 35 in Gallia County and is now reportedly facing criminal charges.

"Deputies from the Gallia County Sheriff's Office attempted to pull over Mark Hollingshead, age 35 of Grove City, Ohio on U.S. 35 near the S.R. 850 exit for not having a license plate on his vehicle. Deputies with the assistance of Troopers from the Jackson and Gallipolis Posts of the Ohio State Highway Patrol attempted to stop Hollingshead as he fled toward the West Virginia State Line. Hollingshead made several attempts to strike pursuing officers with his car while trying to evade capture," stated Champlin.

The sheriff's statement continued: "Hollingshead proceeded north on S.R. 7 where he made contact with a Gallia County Sheriff's Officer Cruiser. He continued north into Meigs County when he crashed his vehicle while turning onto Township Rd. 376. Deputies were successful in taking Hollingshead into custody at the crash scene.

"Hollingshead is being held in the Gallia County Jail on charges of felony fleeing & eluding and possession of illegal narcotics. It was also determined that Hollingshead had an active warrant for his arrest in Meigs County, Ohio for a previous fleeing and eluding charge. Additional charges are pending consultation with Gallia County Prosecutor Jason Holdren's Office."

Sheriff Champlin also stated he applauded the efforts of all the agencies involved, as well as "the motoring public" in assisting to bring the incident to a "peaceful resolution."

