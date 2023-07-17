Galliano man charged with four counts of attempted murder after struggle with deputies

A Galliano man is charged with attempted murder of four deputies.

According to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office, David Foret, 39, was arrested after a struggle with deputies Friday, July 14, that resulted in one being struck in the head with a handgun.

Foret was booked into the Thibodaux jail on an outstanding warrant for the illegal carrying of weapons, as well as being charged with four counts of attempted first-degree murder, disarming of a peace officer, aggravated second-degree battery, battery of a police officer, aggravated assault on a peace officer and illegal use of weapons.

Bail is set at $1,312,500.

According to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office, witnesses saw Foret walking down LA 1 firing a handgun into the air about 6:30 p.m. across Bayou Lafourche, near the intersection of LA 1 and West 194th Street.

Deputies arrived and ordered Foret to drop the handgun, they said in a release, and Foret refused. He approached the officers, removing rounds from the gun. Deputies tazed Foret and attempted to restrain him.

More: Cut Off man convicted of racketeering and numerous financial crimes

More: Get your gullets ready for Houma's Inaugural Hot Dog Eating Contest.

He resisted, and struck one officer in the head with the gun and bit another, according to the release. At one point during the struggle, he grabbed an officer's gun and fired two rounds. Backup arrived, and Foret was taken into custody. Two of the deputies were treated at a local hospital.

After obtaining a search warrant for Foret’s home, deputies found 30 firearms and a large amount of ammunition. Weapons identified included handguns, shotguns and rifles. These weapons are being reviewed to ensure they are legally owned.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing.

This article originally appeared on Daily Comet: Galliano man faces four counts of attempted murder, resisted deputies