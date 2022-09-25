Galliford Try Holdings (LON:GFRD) Has Announced That It Will Be Increasing Its Dividend To £0.058

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

The board of Galliford Try Holdings PLC (LON:GFRD) has announced that it will be paying its dividend of £0.058 on the 9th of December, an increased payment from last year's comparable dividend. This takes the dividend yield to 5.0%, which shareholders will be pleased with.

Galliford Try Holdings Is Paying Out More Than It Is Earning

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. Before making this announcement, Galliford Try Holdings' dividend was higher than its profits, but the free cash flows quite comfortably covered it. Generally, we think cash is more important than accounting measures of profit, so with the cash flows easily covering the dividend, we don't think there is much reason to worry.

Looking forward, EPS could fall by 37.2% if the company can't turn things around from the last few years. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we believe the payout ratio could reach 156%, which could put the dividend under pressure if earnings don't start to improve.

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. Since 2012, the annual payment back then was £0.16, compared to the most recent full-year payment of £0.08. Doing the maths, this is a decline of about 6.7% per year. Generally, we don't like to see a dividend that has been declining over time as this can degrade shareholders' returns and indicate that the company may be running into problems.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

With a relatively unstable dividend, and a poor history of shrinking dividends, it's even more important to see if EPS is growing. Galliford Try Holdings' EPS has fallen by approximately 37% per year during the past five years. Such rapid declines definitely have the potential to constrain dividend payments if the trend continues into the future.

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

In summary, while it's always good to see the dividend being raised, we don't think Galliford Try Holdings' payments are rock solid. In the past, the payments have been unstable, but over the short term the dividend could be reliable, with the company generating enough cash to cover it. We don't think Galliford Try Holdings is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 3 warning signs for Galliford Try Holdings that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Is Galliford Try Holdings not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

