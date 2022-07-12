Gallina sentenced to 15 months in prison

Jul. 12—ASOTIN — A case that began more than three years ago ended Monday with the sentencing of former Asotin County Judge Scott Gallina, who was ordered to serve 15 months in prison.

Gallina was taken into custody in the same courtroom where he once presided. Spokane County Judge Michael Price handed down his decision after listening to statements from a victim, the former judge, Gallina's wife and daughter, and attorneys for the state and defendant.

In April, Gallina pleaded guilty to third-degree assault with sexual motivation, a felony, and fourth-degree assault with sexual motivation, a gross misdemeanor, for crimes against two former co-workers.

Price hailed the women as "heroes" for speaking out about the pervasive sexual harassment and assaults in the workplace.

"I'm overwhelmed by your courage, and awestruck by your dignity," he said. "If you hadn't spoken out, I have no doubt this outrageous behavior would've continued."

The judge told Gallina he bears him no ill will and knows it's been difficult on his family, but he was "stunned" by what he read in the presentence investigation.

"It felt like you didn't even try," Price said.

Instead of demonstrating remorse for his actions, Gallina focused on his regrets about what the case did to his family, income and career, Price said. The blame was shifted to the victims, when Gallina continued to imply it was all nonsense, and the women were lying for some kind of monetary gain, the judge said.

"I was hoping you'd say, 'my behavior was outrageous and wrong,' and that you're profoundly sorry," Price said.

He also acknowledged that Gallina is an intelligent and bright man who has many gifts. However, he is lacking when it comes to showing empathy and compassion to the victims in this case, Price said.

During his statement to the Court, Gallina said he has nothing but remorse and empathy, and that he accepts responsibility for what occurred. He praised the sheriff's office, clerk's office and others in the judicial system for doing "a fantastic job" in Asotin County.

Attorney Melanie Tratnik of the State Attorney General's Office said Gallina's actions impacted the entire courthouse, and his criminal behavior turned one victim's dream job into a nightmare.

The woman, who no longer works at the courthouse, talked about the "life-altering" ordeal and her ongoing problems that stemmed from sexual abuse from a powerful person.

"I loved my job at the county, but I don't think I can work in this field again," she said.

Over the past three years, she's suffered anxiety, depression, insomnia, shame, guilt and fear, and has lost close relationships, but the woman said she is proud about coming forward.

Shannon Gallina, who has been married to Scott Gallina for 17 years, said she and her husband are inseparable, and this has been devastating, emotionally and financially, but their bonds have only gotten stronger.

The couple worked at the same law firm for 12 years. "I never heard a bad word about Scott," she said.

Gallina's daughter, Asti Gallina, said her father is the best person she knows, and her best friend. Although they are a "stiff-upper-lip type of family" that doesn't show a lot of emotion, they have felt this very deeply, she said.

"He is the center of our family," she said.

Tratnik argued for 27 months of prison time, but Price ruled the sentences for each conviction should run concurrently, rather than consecutively. Gallina was ordered to register as a sex offender and must complete three years of community custody when he's released from prison in 15 months.

Gallina was represented by Spokane attorneys Carl Oreskovich and Andrew Wagley. Tratnik was assisted by attorney Sean Waite, of Seattle.

Sandaine can be reached at kerris@lmtribune.com.