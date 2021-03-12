Gallina trial set for August

Mar. 12—ASOTIN — A trial date for former Asotin County Superior Court Judge Scott Gallina is once again on the court calendar.

The Walla Walla judge handling the sexual misconduct case has set Aug. 10-31 for the jury trial, which will take place in Asotin County. Judge Brandon Johnson made the decision this week after reviewing motions and checking available dates with the prosecutors and the defense team.

Gallina, who was on the bench for five years in Asotin, Garfield and Columbia counties, was arrested almost two years ago at the Asotin County Courthouse on multiple felony charges for alleged sexual crimes involving two female co-workers. He has denied all wrongdoing.

The former judge, who is no longer being paid by the state and counties, remains free on bond. He is charged with second-degree rape and indecent liberties with forcible compulsion, both Class A felonies, and four counts of third-degree assault. If convicted, the maximum sentence is life in prison.

Gallina, 57, was arrested by the Washington State Patrol after investigators interviewed nine women who reported varying degrees of workplace sexual misconduct, including a rape in his chambers. The women said the judge routinely made sexually suggestive comments and touched them in a sexual manner without consent, according to court documents.

Hundreds of Asotin County residents are expected to receive jury summons this summer for the high-profile case. Depending on the status of COVID-19 restrictions, the trial may take place at the Asotin County Fire District auditorium in the Clarkston Heights. The site has been used for several Superior Court trials to allow for social distancing.

Seattle attorneys Melanie Tratnik and Sean Waite of the attorney general's office are handling the prosecution. Gallina is represented by Spokane attorneys Carl Oreskovich and Andrew Wagley.

