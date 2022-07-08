Gallitzin man enters plea in fatal crash

Jul. 8—EBENSBURG, Pa. — A Gallitzin man entered a guilty plea in Cambria County court on Friday in connection with a motorcycle crash in Allegheny Township that killed a Blair County woman last year when the motorcycle landed on top of her.

David Kelly Myers, 58, entered a guilty plea to involuntary manslaughter, DUI and driving on roadways laned for traffic before President Judge Norman A. Krumenacker III.

According to a criminal complaint, Myers was riding a 2002 Harley Davidson motorcycle north on Columbia Street near Loretto at 11:40 p.m. on June 20, 2021 when he failed to negotiate a curve, causing the vehicle to leave the roadway and strike an embankment. Passenger Sierra K. Farabaugh, 21, of the Duncansville area, was ejected.

Farabaugh was pronounced dead at the scene by Cambria County Coroner Jeffrey Lees.

According to Lees, at the time, an autopsy showed that she died from mechanical asphyxiation due to the weight of the motorcycle landing on her.

According to the complaint, Myers was taken to UPMC Altoona by Cresson EMS where a blood test showed his blood alcohol content was 0.087% — above the legal limit of .08%.

Lees said that Farabaugh and Myers were not wearing helmets at the time of the crash.

Myers' bond was revoked and he is being held in the Cambria County Prison.

He will be sentenced at 9:30 a.m on Aug. 22.