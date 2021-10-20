Gallitzin man jailed over alleged threats against caseworkers

Oct. 20—GALLITZIN, Pa. — A Gallitzin man was jailed Monday after he allegedly threatened to shoot two Cambria County workers and another woman after he lost custody of his child, authorities said.

Borough police charged Richard Harrison Appleman, 38, of the 700 block of Hemlock Street, with three counts each of retaliation against a witness, intimidation of witnesses, terroristic threats and harassment. Charges were filed on Aug. 10.

According to a criminal complaint, Appleman allegedly threatened to shoot two caseworkers from Cambria County Children and Youth Services and the child's grandmother.

A relative told police that Appleman had his baby removed from his custody a day earlier and that he said he had three bullets to kill three people, the complaint said.

The relative told police that Appleman was capable of carrying out the threats and that he had prior aggressive behavior when dealing with police.

Appleman was arraigned by on-call District Judge Susan Gindlesperger, of Stonycreek Township, and sent to Cambria County Prison, in Ebensburg, after failing to post 10% of $75,000 bond.