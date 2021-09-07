Gallitzin woman accused of spitting at state trooper

Sep. 7—A Gallitzin woman was jailed Thursday, accused of spitting in the face of a state trooper who found her wandering across the road, saying she didn't care if she got hit by a car, authorities said.

The 43-year-old woman, of the 800 block of North Main Street, was taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown for a mental health evaluation.

According to a criminal complaint, troopers from the Ebensburg barracks said they were called to Second Street in Cresson Borough on Aug. 24 for a report of a woman with a bloody face walking around that area.

Troopers said when the arrived they found the woman alongside Second Street, refusing to be treated by Cambria Alliance EMS.

The woman began walking in the roadway, police said, and a trooper told her to get out of the road. That's when the woman reportedly said that she didn't care if she was killed by a car, the complaint said.

Troopers said they placed the woman in the patrol car to take to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center when she began kicking the seat and saying that if she had a gun she would shoot them.

At the hospital, the woman refused to wear a mask and spit in the face of a trooper, the complaint said.

She was charged with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, terroristic threats and disorderly conduct.

The woman was arraigned by on-call District Judge Michael Musulin, of Johnstown, and sent to Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10% of $50,000 bond.