Gallitzin woman arrested after 'causing a scene' in Cambria courthouse

Apr. 21—EBENSBURG, Pa. — A Gallitzin woman is being held in the Cambria Cambria Prison after she was accused of throwing herself on the ground and shouting obscenities after she left a Cambria County court proceeding on Monday, according to authorities.

Charges were filed against Kimberly Kate Knorr, 32, after she had been at the Cambria County Courthouse for a probation violation hearing before President Judge Norman A. Krumenacker III. The sheriff's office was instructed by the judge to not allow Knorr to leave as the proceedings were not over, according to a criminal complaint written by Sheriff Don Robertson.

The complaint said that Robertson was at the front door of the courthouse with Deputies Joanne Regala and Tom Rematt when Knorr came to the door and "pushed past the deputies."

Rematt told Knorr to stop and she pushed by him, the complaint said.

According to the complaint, Knorr then threw herself on the ground and began using obscenities, including when she told the deputies not to (expletive) touch her, when no one had touched her.

Knorr allegedly made a fist like she was going to strike Regala, but did not make the attempt, and continued using obscenities toward the deputies instead of returning to court, the complaint said.

Once Knorr returned to court, Krumenacker had ordered her not to drive, and the deputies were to escort her out. The complaint said that Knorr allegedly "stormed" out of the courtroom and down the steps, where she was stopped by Robertson and two different deputies to ensure that she had a driver.

"She again began screaming and crying in the courthouse, causing the public to stop what they were doing and take notice of her actions," the complaint said. "She continued using foul language causing a scene."

After numerous attempts to calm Knorr down, she was advised that she was under arrest. But while deputies attempted to place her in handcuffs, she continued to yell and pull away until she was placed in an arm bar by Robertson, at which time she was escorted "kicking and screaming" by Robertson and another deputy to the Sheriff's Office, according to the complaint.

Knorr is being held in the Cambria County Prison after failing to post $10,000 bail.