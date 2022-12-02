Gallivan moves to stop disposal of remains

Dec. 1—Ector County District Attorney Dusty Gallivan has taken steps to prevent the mother of a murdered boy from burying or cremating him.

According to court documents filed in Ector County District Court, an autopsy revealed a neglected and malnourished Arturo Coca, 8, died Nov. 5 after being strangled to death.

The boy's mother, Megan Lange, and his step-father were arrested on suspicion of capital murder Nov. 17, but have not yet been indicted.

Gallivan has asked Judge Justin Low of the 161st Ector County District Court to prevent Lange from disposing of the boy's remains. A hearing has been scheduled for Dec. 7.

According to his motion, the Texas Legislature enacted a law that states a decedent's surviving parents and adult siblings "may not control the disposition of the decedent's remains if, in connection with the decedent's death, an indictment has been filed charging the person with a crime," that involves family violence against the decedent.

Gallivan argues postponing the boy's burial or cremation until the grand jury has acted won't cause an "undue hardship" on Acres West Funeral Chapel and Crematory, but the disposing of his remains would "unduly interfere" with his statutorily mandated duties.

"The state believes that the foregoing evidence will be destroyed unless this court enters an order that the evidence be preserved for use in the trial of this case," Gallivan wrote.

According to Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis, Arturo was 35 pounds when his mother called 911 to report he was unresponsive. She also told deputies she thought his death was the result of diabetes.

Both Lange, 29, and her husband, Rodolfo Reyes, 33, were arrested on suspicion of capital murder and injury to a child. They remain in the Ector County jail on surety bonds totaling $3 million each.

Arturo's obituary said he was a third grader at Burnet Elementary, however, Ector County Independent School District Spokesman Mike Adkins said the boy hadn't attended an ECISD school since the 2020-2021 school year.

The obit also said a funeral for the boy was held Nov. 15.