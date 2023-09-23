A gallon donor among Lakeside's Blood Drive Club

Sep. 23—SAYBROOK TOWNSHIP — The Lakeside High School Red Cross Blood Drive club hosted its fall blood drive on Sept. 14.

LHS senior Ian Jones recorded his eighth blood donation, making him a Gallon Donor. The club gave him a dragon wristband and the American Red Cross will provide him with a gallon-donor pin.

The following members participated in the blood drive: Kai Anderson, Vincent Ash, Ella Boardwine, Devilin Brown, Makayla Daniel, Arianys Davila, Amarys Diaz, Jayden Hernandez, Kalee Runnion, Katie Valero, Alexi Wheeler and Ashton Whitmore.

The students recruited donors, set up the drive and then provided encouragement, comfort and snacks to students and staff members who signed up to donate blood.

The next school blood drive is planned for Nov. 17.