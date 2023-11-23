Gallon of gas averaging under $3 in Albuquerque this week

Nov. 22—It's no mashed potatoes and red chile, but gas prices in Albuquerque are looking as good as the Thanksgiving side, with the price per gallon dropping below $3 for the week.

The price per gallon for regular unleaded fuel in the Duke City stood at $2.86 on Wednesday. Statewide, a gallon of gas was averaging $3.06 — an 11 cent drop off from the same time last week and a year-over-year decline of 34 cents, according to the AAA New Mexico Weekend Gas Watch.

In Albuquerque, the price per gallon dropped by 15 cents from a week ago when gas averaged $3.01; the year-over-year decrease for the city is 29 cents.

AAA spokesman Daniel Armbruster says the lower gas prices this Thanksgiving week can be attributed to lower crude oil prices and a healthy supply.

"New Mexican drivers can be thankful for lower gas prices this holiday travel season," Armbruster said in a statement.

AAA says this year it expects a 2% increase in road travel for this Thanksgiving.

AAA says most travelers will be on the road to reach their Thanksgiving destinations. More than 49 million are expected to take a road trip for the holiday.

The low gas prices across the state are likely to be a boon for travelers making their way through the Land of Enchantment.

Drivers in Las Cruces are paying the least at $2.82 per gallon this week, according to AAA. In Farmington, drivers are paying the most for a gallon of gas in the state at $3.84. Santa Fe area drivers are paying an average of $2.95, a 9 cent decrease from a week ago.

The national average as of Wednesday was $3.28.

California had the highest average price of gas at $4.94 per gallon, followed by Hawaii at $4.74. Texas had the cheapest average gas price at $2.75 per gallon.