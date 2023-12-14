A gallon of gas now costs less than $3 in Wisconsin. It could stay that way for some time, experts say.

If you've driven around Milwaukee lately, you may have noticed that, for the first time in perhaps over two years, gas prices under $3 per gallon are again a common sight.

The average price per gallon in Wisconsin today is about $2.77, according to AAA, and Gas Buddy users have seen prices as low as $2.45 per gallon as of Thursday, Dec. 14 in the Milwaukee area. The state average is down about 33 cents from about $3.10 per gallon a month ago, according to data from AAA.

Gas prices are going down across the country as well. The national average last month was about $3.35 per gallon; today it's just over $3.10, AAA reported.

So, what's causing this decline in gas prices? And will they continue to go down over the holidays?

We spoke with Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at Gas Buddy, to find out more. Here's what we learned.

Why are gas prices going down in Milwaukee and the U.S.?

De Haan said it's typical to see gas prices drop in the winter because people drive less often in the cold and snowy weather. This is especially true in the Midwest in January and February, he added.

Additionally, every year in the fall, the switch from lower-butane summer-blend gasoline to higher-butane winter-blend gasoline usually causes gas prices to decline across the US.

This chart from Gas Buddy shows the drop in average gasoline prices in the Milwaukee area (blue) and nationally (red) over the past 6 months.

However, De Haan added, this year, the regular seasonal drop in prices is potentially being further enhanced by global and national economic factors.

"The Chinese economy has been certainly seeing much slower growth this year, as has the U.S. economy," he explained. "We've seen a slowdown; GDP numbers still look positive, but coupled with the fact that borrowing costs are rather high, it is having an effect to slow down the economy."

This slowdown, he continued, has caused a decrease in demand for many goods, leading to lower prices. Additionally, recent layoffs in Wisconsin and throughout the country have left Americans feeling "a little bit less optimistic," causing them not to spend as much, contributing to the decrease in prices of numerous commodities, De Haan said.

Will gas prices continue to drop over Christmas and New Years?

Contrary to what many consumers believe, gas prices "really don't respond to holidays," De Haan said. This is because, while holidays shift demand for gasoline, they generally do not increase it.

For example, during the week of Thanksgiving, lots of Americans hit the road at the same time on Wednesday, but, once they reach their destinations, they generally do not drive much for the rest of the holiday weekend until returning home, De Haan said.

"They generally park Thursday, schools are closed Friday, most people are out of work Friday, and people also park Saturday, so there's actually a decrease in demand most holidays in the winter," he explained.

Gas prices respond to sustained increases in demand, like the change in weather from winter to summer, not to one-day spikes in demand on holidays. So, De Haan said, what happens with gas prices between now and Christmas is largely just dependent on the price of oil, which has been trending down.

What can we expect from gas prices in 2024?

As we head into the new year, De Haan said experts anticipate gas prices to continue to decline slightly.

In the Milwaukee area, prices "may drop another five-to-10, maybe 20 cents, between now and mid-February, just depending on the global economy and the price of oil," he said. But, by Valentine's Day, drivers can expect gas prices to begin creeping back up and continuing to do so as the weather gets nicer.

"I do expect that, by some time next spring, we'll probably see gas prices going back to about $3 per gallon," he said.

