Galloni becomes first woman as Reuters editor-in-chief

·1 min read

NEW YORK (AP) — The Reuters news service has promoted Alessandra Galloni to be its new editor-in-chief, making her the first woman to take that role in the company's 170-year history.

The London-based Galloni will replace Stephen Adler, who has been the newsroom's leader for the past decade and announced that he will be retiring at the end of the month.

Galloni has been Reuters' global managing editor since 2015, coming to the company two years before that after working for 13 years at the Wall Street Journal.

Reuters employs some 2,500 journalists in 200 locations around the world. Part of the larger Thomson Reuters Corp., it competes with other news services like The Associated Press and Bloomberg News.

Michael Friedenberg, Reuters president, said that Galloni “has driven innovation, speed and quality throughout our newsgathering organization since becoming global managing editor.”

Recommended Stories

  • Idaho police shoot, kill man after call to Garden City home. Here’s what we know.

    The shooting occurred early Tuesday morning in Garden City.

  • ‘Facebook isn’t interested in countries like ours’: Azerbaijan troll network returns months after ban

    State-backed harassment campaign targets journalists and dissidents in authoritarian country Ilham Aliyev, center, has ruled Azerbaijan with an increasingly authoritarian grip since 2003. Illustration: Erre Gálvez/The Guardian Facebook has allowed a state-backed harassment campaign targeting independent news outlets and opposition politicians in Azerbaijan to return to its platform, less than six months after it banned the troll network. A Guardian investigation has revealed how Facebook allowed an arm of Azerbaijan’s ruling party, the YAP, to carry out the harassment campaign for 14 months after an employee, Sophie Zhang, first alerted managers and executives to its existence in August 2019. In October 2020, Facebook announced that it was removing more than 8,000 Facebook and Instagram accounts and Pages linked to the YAP for violating its policy against “coordinated inauthentic behavior” (CIB) – the kind of deceptive influence operation used by Russia to interfere in the 2016 US election. series embed But a Guardian review of the operation’s most common targets found that the trolling operation has clearly returned. An analysis of one post on the Facebook page for the independent social media outlet Azad Soz (“Free Speech”) found that 294 of the top 301 comments (97.7%) came from Facebook Pages that had been set up to resemble user accounts – the same mechanism used by the CIB operation that Facebook banned. The result appears to allow an authoritarian regime to drown out debate on one of the only venues for free expression available in Azerbaijan, a former Soviet republic that ranks 168th out of 180 countries on Reporters without Borders’ World Press Freedom Index. “Facebook isn’t interested in countries like Azerbaijan,” said Arzu Geybullayeva, an Azerbaijani journalist who lives in Turkey due to threats over her reporting. “Your report shows how indifferent the platform is to countries not in the spotlight and less known. We have made several failed attempts before at getting Facebook to have someone from the Azerbaijani region to explain the context. They really can’t be bothered.” Zhang uncovered the troll operation in the course of her work as a data scientist for a team at Facebook dedicated to combatting fake engagement: likes, shares and comments from inauthentic accounts. She found thousands of Facebook Pages – profiles for businesses, organizations and public figures – that had been set up to look like user accounts and were being used to inundate the Pages of Azerbaijani’s few independent news outlets and opposition politicians on a strict schedule: the comments were almost exclusively made on weekdays between 9am and 6pm, with an hour break at lunch. A list of the operation’s top 20 targets, generated by Zhang in August 2020, resembles a list of the most prominent critics of Azerbaijan’s autocratic leader, Ilham Aliyev, who has ruled with an increasingly authoritarian grip since 2003. It includes news outlets whose editors have been forced into exile, such as Azadliq newspaper, Azad Soz and Mikroskop Media; news outlets whose sites are blocked in Azerbaijan, such as Radio Free Europe and Abzas.net; and the political opposition, such as the Azerbaijan Popular Front party (APFP) and its chair, Ali Karimli. The party has been subject to what Human Rights Watch has called a “relentless crackdown”. default Karimli told the Guardian that the attacks on Facebook from the YAP’s “vast army of trolls” were part of a coordinated campaign by the government which included hacking his social media accounts and blocking him from accessing the internet. “We have a very repressive regime. There are no independent newspapers or TV. The only way to express your opinion freely is via social media,” he said. “So Facebook, Instagram and other platforms play a big role here. Facebook is popular because we don’t have free information space.” Karimli said state officials had copied the idea of a troll factory from Russia. He estimated the regime employed around 10,000 full-time trolls. They were physically located in the capital Baku and spread out inside the youth branch of the YAP, as well as in the interior ministry and state-funded NGOs. The trolls were easy to spot, he added, in a country which has around three million Facebook users. “They have no photos, no personal life. They open accounts just to troll me,” he said. The YAP did not respond to queries from the Guardian. The use of trolls to produce comments that praise the ruling party and criticize the opposition is “one of the social tools of authoritarianism”, said a researcher who studies technology and dissent in the region. The Guardian agreed not to name the researcher because they have been the target of coordinated online harassment and abuse over their work. The troll operation’s top targets include the most prominent critics of Aliyev, center. Photograph: Anadolu Agency/Getty Images “In order to maintain their rule, [autocrats] need to give the impression that the people do actually support them,” the researcher said. “In this social media age, comments and likes and followers and all these other quantifications are a really good way to let their rivals know that the people are with them.” The flood of comments on the pages of dissidents also stymies online debate and has a “chilling effect” on others who may consider speaking out, the researcher added. “It shows everyone else that if you do this, you’re going to be attacked.” At Facebook, Zhang rang the alarm bells, informing and repeatedly following up with various managers and executives as well as Facebook’s threat intelligence team, which is tasked with investigating potential CIB campaigns. But it took until December 2019 for Facebook to assign an investigator to look into what was happening, and until February 2020 for that investigator to establish that the network was clearly connected to officials in the YAP. Despite this evidence that an authoritarian regime was violating Facebook’s rules in order to suppress dissent – a situation which should have qualified the campaign for a CIB takedown – Facebook abandoned work on the investigation in March 2020, and only resumed it in August in response to complaints by Zhang inside the company. A Facebook spokesperson, Liz Bourgeois, said: “We fundamentally disagree with Ms Zhang’s characterization of our priorities and efforts to root out abuse on our platform. “We investigated and publicly shared our findings about the takedown of this network in Azerbaijan last year. These investigations take time to understand the full scope of the deceptive activity so we don’t enforce piecemeal and have confidence in our public attribution … Like with other CIB takedowns, we continue to monitor and block their attempts to rebuild presence on our platform.” On Monday, the company said it had disabled more than 300 Pages identified by the Guardian for violating its policies against inauthentic behavior. It did not dispute Zhang’s factual assertions about the Azerbaijan case. By the time Facebook announced its takedown of more than 8,000 Facebook and Instagram accounts and Pages in October, Azerbaijan was fighting a war with Armenia over the disputed territory of Nagorno-Karabakh, which only increased the online abuse, according to Fatima Karimova, who runs Mikroskop Media with her husband, Javid. “We faced insults and threats, not just from trolls but also by ordinary people,” she said. The couple – both journalists – set up Mikroskop Media three years ago after fleeing Azerbaijan. They are currently based in Latvia. Ali Karimli and his supporters hold an unauthorized rally to demand the freedom of assembly in Baku, Azerbaijan, in 2019. Photograph: Aziz Karimov/Reuters “Everybody knows these comments are from trolls. I don’t know precisely how long it’s been going on but it’s certainly been visible for at least two years. We see it mainly on Facebook and Instagram, not on Twitter. Sometimes we post an infographic or video and there are 700 hostile comments.” The trolls take up their targets’ time and energy, and they frequently make false reports that can result in journalists or bloggers having their social media accounts frozen, said Mehman Huseynov, an Azerbaijani blogger who was imprisoned for two years over his work exposing corruption. “We can’t fight this,” Huseynov said by WhatsApp message, just two days after he had been again detained by police who he said attempted to hack into his phone. “[The] only thing we can do is just to block … But it takes a lot of time.” One of the difficulties for Huseynov and other opposition bloggers and activists is that Facebook has not translated all of its tools and instructions into Azeri, making the process of reporting abuse or regaining access to frozen accounts especially onerous. Huseynov relies on assistance from international NGOs but said that it was difficult for less-established bloggers who don’t have connections with such groups. Facebook’s slow response may have been in part hampered by this institutional blind spot. The company’s vast workforce includes subject matter experts who specialize in understanding the political context in nations around the world, as well as policy staff who liaise with government officials. But Azerbaijan fell into a gap: neither the eastern European nor the Middle Eastern policy teams claimed responsibility for it, and no operations staff – either full-time or contract – spoke Azeri. Still, the existence of Azerbaijan’s state-backed troll farms was documented in English-language scholarship dating back to 2014 and a 2018 report by the US-based Institute for the Future. Indeed, the researcher said that they had repeatedly raised the issue with Facebook staff at conferences since 2012. “The relevant people at Facebook have known about this for years and years,” they said. “They should have known better and they should have paid more attention.” The degree of repression in Azerbaijan makes Facebook’s failure to reign in the regime’s rule-breaking all the more damaging, since Facebook is one of the only means for expression accessible to Azerbaijani internet users. “It’s the one thing where government [has] no control,” said Huseynov. “Facebook cuts both ways in Azerbaijan,” said Geybullayeva. “In one way, for the political opposition in Azerbaijan, Facebook is the place to organize and to get support for a specific issue. The dark side is, because this is happening in the open, it’s also a way for the government to see what is being discussed and who is saying what. This is how people become targets. It’s double-edged.” Geybullayeva said she had spotted Mark Zuckerberg in Budapest in 2013 or 2014 while she was attending a meeting on an internet freedom report. At the time she was enthusiastic about the social network. She said she tried to go up to him, to thank him for what Facebook was doing to make freedom of speech possible in her home country. “A bodyguard pushed me away,” she said. “I’m always reminded of that encounter. It shows how uninterested Facebook is [in us].” Asked what he would say to Zuckerberg, Karimli said: “First, I would thank him. Facebook facilitates public discussion. But repressive regimes with vast financial resources also use it to spread fake news. Facebook should speed up the time it takes to delete troll-generated content. They need to enact tough measures. And they should hire someone who speaks Azeri.”

  • India coronavirus: Can its vaccine producers meet demand?

    India is a big player in vaccine production - but supply shortages have appeared in some areas.

  • 16 states back Alabama's challenge to Census privacy tool

    Sixteen other states are backing Alabama's challenge to a statistical method the U.S. Census Bureau is using for the first time to protect the privacy of people who participated in the 2020 census, the nation's once-a-decade head count that determines political power and funding. A federal judge on Monday allowed the 16 states to file a brief in a support of a lawsuit brought by Alabama last month. The suit seeks to stop the Census Bureau from applying the method known as “differential privacy" to the numbers that will be used for redrawing congressional and legislative seats later this year.

  • Boy, 15, convicted of sexual assaults and knife attacks on teenage girls on their way to school

    The attacks were carried out in Croydon, south London, between November 2019 and October 2020.

  • Pelicans' Zion Williamson, who is 6-foot-7, says playing point guard 'feels natural'

    With Lonzo Ball out, Zion Williamson has initiated the Pelicans' offense with great success, scoring 37 and 38 points in his past two games.

  • Derrick Henry has the most ridiculous statistic in the NFL today

    Running back Derrick Henry of the Titans isn't just the best back in the NFL today -- he also has the NFL's most ridiculous statistic.

  • Brits flock to pubs for first time in months as U.K. lockdown eases

    People in England are enjoying some semblance of normalcy — and pouring their first pints in public — after COVID-19 restrictions eased at midnight Monday, allowing non-essential locations like salons, gyms and pubs to reopen for the first time since January.Why it matters: Britain's partial reopening has come amid one of the world's most successful vaccination campaigns, sharply curbing a COVID-19 outbreak that has killed more people than in any other country in Europe.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.40 million doses have been administered in the U.K., with over 48% of people receiving at least their first dose, according to Bloomberg's vaccine tracker.The next phase in England's reopening roadmap will see the return of indoor entertainment and possibly international travel on May 17, assuming certain criteria are met. The government is aiming to lift all restrictions on social contact on June 21.In photos Shoppers carry bags in central London Monday. Photo: Hollie Adams/Bloomberg via Getty Images A customer drinks in an outdoor seating area in Warwick, U.K., on Monday. Photo: Darren Staples/Bloomberg via Getty ImagesA solid start to the new reality of outdoor dining in Cranleigh this morning. pic.twitter.com/uSSd88nHdV— Martin Bamford (@martinbamford) April 12, 2021 Terry Morris, mayor of Warwick, right, and Mandy Littlejohn, cheers with their drinks in an outdoor seating area set up in the car park of The Old Fourpenny Shop Hotel in Warwick, U.K., on Monday Photo: Darren Staples/Bloomberg via Getty Images A shopper on Oxford Street in London. Photographer: Hollie Adams/Bloomberg via Getty Images Customers at the reopening of the Figure of Eight pub, in Birmingham, U.K. Photo: Jacob King/PA Images via Getty Images Customers enjoy a drink at an outside table after the Half Moon pub re-opened in east London Photo: Niklas Hallen'n/AFP via Getty Images John Witts enjoys a drink at the reopening of the Figure of Eight pub, in Birmingham. Photo: Jacob King/PA Images via Getty ImagesLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • ‘Unlike anything we’ve seen in modern history’: Attacks against journalists soar during Black Lives Matter protests

    Arrests of US journalists halfway through 2020 outnumber number of jailed reporters in China in 2019

  • The World’s 9 Most Expensive Home Listings Currently on the Market

    These fantastical houses range from a 64,000-acre Texas ranch to an oceanside estate in the south of France Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Tom Cruise was told to stop smiling so much while doing stunts in movies

    Tom Cruise stunts have included climbing the Burj Khalifa, hanging off of the side of a plane, and breaking his ankle while jumping across buildings.

  • Biden administration revives Obama-era housing discrimination policies cut by Trump

    Former president ‘set us back years in the push for fair housing and inclusive communities’ as White House urged to address systemic racism with sweeping infrastructure package

  • ‘Stellar performance’ vaults Kentucky singer Alyssa Wray into ‘American Idol’ Top 16

    “That was totally a vibe,” judge Katy Perry said.

  • Daunte Wright – live: Chauvin defence begins as Minneapolis rocked by night of protests and tear gas

    Follow live updates from Minnesota following protests overnight

  • Grab to list in US via $40 bln merger with Altimeter Growth

    Southeast Asia's largest ride-hailing company, Grab Holdings, said Tuesday that it plans to merge with U.S.-based Altimeter Growth Capital in a deal that would value it at nearly $40 billion and allow it to trade on the Nasdaq Stock Market. That would make it the largest SPAC merger ever, more than double current record-holder United Wholesale Mortgage's $16 billion merger in January. The deal is the latest milestone in the booming business of SPACs, as investors race to find the next hot, young company when stock prices of big, established companies are already at records.

  • Officer who shot Daunte Wright was training new recruit at time of shooting

    48-year-old officer is 26-year veteran of the force, having got police license in 1995 aged 22

  • Elliott: Top East Division teams — and Kings — emerge as NHL trade deadline winners

    East teams primed to challenge for the Stanley Cup were among the teams that stood out at NHL trade deadline, but the Kings also made notable moves.

  • Democrats seek to undo Trump regulations on methane, healthcare

    Congress has a short window to undo some Trump era regulations.

  • Carroll school board candidates clash on district’s controversial diversity plan

    One candidate called the plan “highly invasive,” while others said more needs to be done to combat accounts of bullying and racism.

  • Iran calls blackout at underground atomic facility 'nuclear terrorism.' Israeli outlets blame an Israeli cyberattack.

    Suspicion for Sunday's attack fall on US ally Israel. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Sunday.