Galloway man gets 7 years for selling heroin and fentanyl that killed Ocean County man

TOMS RIVER — A 22-year-old Galloway Township man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for supplying a local man with the heroin and fentanyl that killed him.

Shemar K. Jackson must serve 85 percent of his sentence under the No Early Release Act. That's on top of a five-year sentence Jackson is now serving at Garden State Youth Correctional Facility in Chesterfield Township in connection with an aggravated assault in Atlantic County. Jackson was sentenced in that case in November 2021.

Jackson pleaded guilty to the strict liability drug-induced death charge in Ocean County on Aug. 22.

How we got here:Toms River man's heroin, fentanyl death linked to 19-year-old alleged Galloway drug dealer

On Dec. 5, 2018, Toms River police went to a home in the township on the report of an unresponsive male. The 24-year-old man was dead from an apparent drug overdose by the time officers arrived, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said in a statement.

The Major Crime Unit and Narcotics Strike Force of the Prosecutor’s Office and the Toms River Police Department found that Jackson provided the heroin and fentanyl later found in the victim’s system. A post-mortem analysis confirmed that the drugs were the cause of death.

Investigators learned that Jackson had supplied the drugs to the victim one day before his death, Billhimer said.

Ken Serrano covers crime, breaking news and investigations. Reach him at 732-643-4029 or at kserrano@gannettnj.com.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: NJ supplier in drug-induced death sentenced to prison