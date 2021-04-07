Galloway puts forward 'bizarre' plan to partition Scotland if country votes for independence

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Dan Sanderson
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
George Galloway during his manifesto launch - Andrew Milligan/PA
George Galloway during his manifesto launch - Andrew Milligan/PA

Scottish bank notes would be scrapped, the Bank of England renamed and an independent Scotland partitioned into British and Scottish territories under plans put forward by George Galloway.

The former Labour and Respect Party MP launched his manifesto on Wednesday aimed at persuading pro-UK voters to back his All For Unity (AFU) outfit, which is standing regional candidates across Scotland, at next month's Holyrood election.

Among his policies aimed at bolstering the Union are demanding the Bank of England is renamed the ‘Bank of Britain’ and for the pound to be “manifested in one single range of British banknotes.”

And in a suggestion described as "bizarre" by opponents, he said 'regions' should be able to secede from an independent Scotland, if the country was to vote for separation, and instead remain a devolved part of the UK.

George Galloway with his manifesto - Andrew Milligan/PA
George Galloway with his manifesto - Andrew Milligan/PA

He cited Edinburgh, Aberdeenshire, Orkney, and Dumfries and Galloway as parts of Scotland that may demand to stay British rather than be part of an independent state.

Mr Galloway has called for unionists to engage in a mass campaign of tactical voting which AFU claims could defeat the SNP and see a Unionist 'government of national unity' take power instead.

He has urged voters to back the party best placed to defeat the SNP in constituencies and his party with their second vote, used to elect regional MSPs under Holyrood's voting system.

However, senior Tories believe Mr Galloway’s plan risks damaging the Union by draining second votes from established parties, but not in large enough numbers to see AFU candidates elected instead.

Launching his manifesto, Mr Galloway said the mainstream parties had failed to effectively hold the SNP to account and claimed Scotland had been transformed into a “dystopian” country under nationalist rule. He claimed that if elected, he would “open the books on the scandals” of the SNP which he said had “disfigured Scottish political life over the past few years,” and backed the theory that Alex Salmond had been “set up”.

He added: “I would not want to be a minister in any Scottish Government. All I ask for is a room, a forensic accountant, and a legal eagle, and the books, placed in front of me.

“If I start opening those books, I will bring a broom so stiff into that Holyrood chamber, armed with what I find in those books, the SNP will be running, running for cover.”

He denied that his campaign was a vanity project, or that he had abandoned his Socialist principles.

Mr Galloway, who in 2014 said he hated Tories more “with every beat in my heart”, now says he will vote Conservative in May with his first vote, as the party is best placed to defeat the SNP in his constituency.

He also said he hated the Union flag but his new manifesto proposes flying the Union Jack “always” from government buildings alongside the Saltire.

He said: “That was then and this is now. The danger of the break-up of the country now is more acute than it was then. And when the facts change, so do my opinions.”

George Galloway with supporters and candidates during the launch of the Alliance 4 Unity party&#39;s manifesto - Andrew Milligan/PA
George Galloway with supporters and candidates during the launch of the Alliance 4 Unity party's manifesto - Andrew Milligan/PA

A new referendum on separation should only be held, AFU believes, if a majority of the entire electorate, rather than just those voting in an election, back pro-independence parties.

After any vote in favour of separation, ‘regions’ of Scotland would then be able to choose to remain a devolved part of the UK in a ‘people’s vote’, the manifesto states.

“I wouldn't wish it to happen, but it would be an extraordinary irony if the break up of Britain gave birth to forces which then began to break up Scotland,” Mr Galloway said. “The country would be eating itself.”

Annie Wells, who is standing to be re-elected as a Tory MSP in Glasgow, said Mr Galloway's previous comments about hating the Union Jack were "appalling".

She added: “I wouldn’t trust anyone who proudly stood with Gerry Adams and said he would ‘rather be shot’ than work with the Scottish Conservatives to save the Union.

“These bizarre plans to split up Scotland are not what people want. They want to stop an SNP majority and indyref2, they don’t want small parties to split the pro-UK vote and hand more seats to the nationalists."

Recommended Stories

  • Lebanon's President Aoun holds central bank responsible for crisis

    Lebanon's President Michel Aoun said on Wednesday the central bank bore responsibility for the country's financial collapse and for stalling an audit which is a key condition for foreign aid the country badly needs. In a national address, Aoun accused Lebanese banks of squandering people's savings and the central bank governor of giving excuses for refusing to answer 73 out of 133 questions that consultancy Alvarez & Marsal had sent for the audit. "To the central bank I say: the main responsibility befalls you," he said, in his strongest criticism yet.

  • Covid vaccines: Can Australia blame its woes on Europe?

    Australia says the EU's move to block an AstraZeneca order is to blame for its vaccine delays.

  • Corporate America tears down Biden's infrastructure plan

    Executives at some of America’s largest companies complain much more bitterly in private about the White House approach.

  • Newly disclosed CIA memo reveals U.S. concealed high-ranking Nazi's role in Holocaust so he could serve as a Cold War asset

    In the years following World War II, the United States and West Germany jointly worked to conceal a high-ranking Nazi official's role in deporting tens of thousands of Jews, newly disclosed intelligence records obtained by German public broadcaster ARD reveal, per The New York Times. Franz Josef Huber led a large section of the Gestapo — Adolf Hitler's secret police — that stretched across Austria, and his forces worked closely with Adolf Eichmann on the coordination of the deportation of Jews to concentration and extermination camps. Eichmann, famously, was tried and executed in Israel in 1962 for his role in the Holocaust, but Huber dodged that fate, even though he was arrested by American forces in 1945. He was released in 1948 and continued to live out his days in Munich, seemingly avoiding responsibility altogether because he was seen as a potential Cold War asset. The CIA, for example, believed he could help recruit agents in the Soviet bloc. As one memo from 1953 reads, the agency was "by no means unmindful of the dangers involved in playing around with a Gestapo general," but "we also believe, on the basis of the information now in our possession, that Huber might be profitably used by this organization." The West German intelligence service, the BND, gave him a cover story, and it took 20 years before the agency decided "they could no longer tolerate the connection," the Times writes. While Huber's story may stand out because of his significant standing within the Third Reich, Prof. Shlomo Shpiro of Israel's Bar-Ilan University explained that "Western intelligence services struggled to recruit reliable anti-communist contacts," which meant they frequently ignored the backgrounds of potential assets. "Many former Nazis took advantage of the new communist threat to secure for themselves both immunity from war crimes prosecution and hefty salaries from U.S. and West German intelligence agencies," he said. Read more at The New York Times. More stories from theweek.com5 scathingly funny cartoons about MLB vs. the GOPGallup: Democrats now outnumber Republicans by 9 percentage points, thanks to independents3 reasons Biden is defending the broadness of his infrastructure plan

  • Tom Homan blasts Biden administration's immigration policies as 'not humane'

    Thomas Homan, the former acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, argues the Biden administration ‘needs to get back’ to some the Trump administration’s immigration polices because it ‘saved lives.’

  • Poll: Nicola Sturgeon to win independence 'super-majority' without Alex Salmond's help

    Nicola Sturgeon is on course to win an independence "super-majority" in next month's Holyrood election without Alex Salmond's new party getting a seat, according to a poll that delivered a boost to her campaign to break up Britain. The Ipsos Mori poll for STV News predicted the SNP will return 70 of the 129 MSPs, giving Ms Sturgeon a majority of 11, while the pro-separation Scottish Greens would return a record 11 MSPs. Although Mr Salmond's Alba Party would fail to win a seat, the Holyrood chamber would still contain a large majority of pro-separation MSPs, increasing pressure on Boris Johnson to drop his opposition to another separation referendum. Ms Sturgeon has said she wants to stage another separation vote by the end of 2023, after world leaders have stopped announcing mass Covid deaths on a daily basis but during Scotland's recovery from the pandemic. The poll also showed that the issue of independence was the most important when voters decided which party to support (49 per cent). This was followed by education (28 per cent), the NHS (27 per cent), the economy (16 per cent) and Covid (15 per cent). Support for separation was the same as when the pollster conducted its previous survey in February, with 52 per cent support and 48 per cent opposition.

  • Trump and Biden officials knew about quality-control problems at the Baltimore facility that ruined 15 million COVID-19 vaccine doses, report says

    The Emergent BioSolutions plant unknowingly cross-contaminated some 15 million doses of the J&J vaccine with AstraZeneca's earlier this year.

  • Russia to boost ties with Pakistan, supply military gear

    Russia’s foreign minister on Wednesday said Moscow and Islamabad will boost ties in the fight against terrorism, with Russia providing unspecified military equipment to Pakistan and the two holding joint exercises at sea and in the mountains. Sergey Lavrov spoke on the second day of a two-day trip to Pakistan.

  • CNN’s Jim Acosta Leaves White House Scrum for Weekend News Battle

    Jim Acosta’s mother recently sent him a text about his first stint as a weekend anchor for CNN. She loved his expression, perhaps with good reason. “I think my mother hasn’t seen my smile on TV in four years,” he says. Wearing a grim visage might have come naturally. Acosta spent the past few years […]

  • City put sandbags around California bar for COVID violations. Owner is jailed — again

    The co-owner of the restaurant was arrested three times in a week.

  • Hong Kong tycoon Jimmy Lai among three pleading guilty to illegal assembly

    Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai and two pro-democracy activists pleaded guilty on Wednesday to charges of participating in an illegal march during mass anti-government protests in 2019. The plea of guilty to joining the citywide unlawful protest on Aug. 31 that year comes a week after Lai and six more activists were found guilty in a separate court case over unauthorised assembly. The other activists who pleaded guilty were Lee Cheuk-yan and Yeung Sum.

  • Trump endorses Mo Brooks among Alabama GOP Senate contenders

    Former President Donald Trump has endorsed Rep. Mo Brooks in Alabama's 2022 Senate race, siding with the conservative firebrand who riled up the crowd before the Capitol riot over other contenders in the state's all-important Republican primary. Trump announced his support in a statement shared by the Brooks campaign for the seat being vacated by six-term Sen. Richard Shelby. “Few Republicans have as much COURAGE and FIGHT as Alabama Congressman Mo Brooks,” Trump said in the statement, adding that Brooks “will stand up for America First no matter what obstacles the Fake News Media, RINOs, or Socialist Democrats may place in his path.”

  • Remains in Missouri identified as missing Chinese woman

    Decomposed remains found in a Missouri park have been positively identified as those of a Chinese woman who had been missing from Columbia, Missouri, since 2019, authorities said Tuesday. Columbia Mayor Brian Treece said forensic experts used dental records to identify Mengqi Ji's remains, which were found by a hunter on March 25 at Rock Bridge Memorial State Park about 5 miles (8.05 kilometers) south of Columbia. “I want to express to Mengqi Ji’s family members, and to their community of supporters, that we support you and your wish for justice,” Treece said.

  • FTL cops, mistaking Star Trek memorabilia for weaponry, used excessive force, suit says

    A lawsuit filed by two brothers claims Fort Lauderdale and its police department violated their civil rights and conceals officer misconduct

  • Americans Are Being Warned Not to Travel to Canada Even If They're Vaccinated

    “Because of the current situation in Canada, even fully vaccinated travelers may be at risk for getting and spreading COVID-19 variants," reads the website.

  • Greenland's new government opposes China-backed plan to mine country's mineral wealth

    A Chinese-backed plan to exploit one of the world's biggest supplies of rare earth minerals in Greenland faced a setback on Wednesday after the country elected a new government opposed to the project. A snap parliamentary election triggered on Tuesday over opposition to the proposed Kvanefjeld mine in southern Greenland has handed victory to the Inuit Ataqatigiit (IA) party, a Left-wing and pro-environmental party that has pledged to stop the mine going ahead. While the party's main concern is over the mine's potential pollution risks, the election was being watched closely by Western diplomats amid fears about China's role in the project. The Australian firm that backed the mine, Greenland Minerals, is part-owned by Shenghe Holdings, a Chinese firm with close ties to the Beijing government. Western governments worry that Beijing may be seeking to monopolise Greenland's rare earth mineral deposits - giving it control over what is fast becoming the world's most valuable resource. The minerals' supermagnetic, superconductive properties are used in everything from iPhones and solar panels through to hybrid cars and weapons systems.

  • Left-wing party wins Greenland election, opposes big mining project

    COPENHAGEN (Reuters) -Greenland's left-wing Inuit Ataqatigiit party pledged its opposition to a large rare earth mining project on Wednesday after winning a parliamentary election with more than a third of the votes. The result of Tuesday's election casts doubt on the mining complex at Kvanefjeld in the south of the Arctic island and sends a strong signal to international mining companies wanting to exploit Greenland's vast untapped mineral resources. Inuit Ataqatigiit (IA) won 37% of votes, compared to 26% in the last election, overtaking the ruling social democratic Siumut party which secured 29% of votes, according to official results.

  • Sen. Marsha Blackburn Mocked For Griping About Funding Elder Care

    The Republican Party’s opposition to anything that President Joe Biden is for is pushing GOP politicians into taking some bizarre positions.

  • No, Georgia's new election law is not Jim Crow on steroids: 3 reasons it isn't a big deal

    One reason is that liberal reforms to encourage voting by making it easier don't increase turnout much, so getting rid of them doesn't matter either.

  • Myanmar newlywed travelling home shot by military as junta seeks to crush opposition

    Among the daily stream of photos revealing the cruelty of Myanmar’s junta, blurred stills of the last moments of a young lady in pink, left to die on a deserted, dark street in Mandalay, paint a picture of abject horror. In one of the two photos, taken from a distance and shared widely on social media on Sunday night, the grievously injured woman lies motionless in sleeveless pale pink overalls, soiled by dirt and perhaps her own blood, one arm outstretched. In the second, she is seen face down, arms pointing towards the side of the main road, as if trying to crawl towards it in a desperate last bid to survive.