Galloway Schools Closed Monday In Storm Aftermath

GALLOWAY, NJ — As cleanup from Saturday's blizzard continues in Galloway Township, school district officials have announced schools will be closed Monday.

"Due to the inclement weather, road/sidewalk conditions in some areas, continued frigid temperatures, etc., all Galloway Schools will be CLOSED tomorrow, Monday, January 31, 2022," the district said in an announcement on its Facebook page and in messages distributed to parents, students and staff. "Thank you for your understanding, and stay safe out there!"

The snow closure means the district will add a day to the end of the school year. There were no emergency closure days built into the calendar, and this year the state Department of Education is not allowing school districts to shift to virtual instruction for anything except a COVID-19-related closure.

This article originally appeared on the Galloway Patch