Galloway and South Ayrshire biosphere to almost double in size

Scotland's first Unesco biosphere in Galloway and Southern Ayrshire (GSA) is to almost double in size.

It comes as a delegation of United Nations officials announced the renewal of its status for another 10 years.

The area received the designation in July 2012 for its "world-class environment for people and nature".

The definition is in recognition of the "fantastic array of landscapes, wildlife, cultural heritage and learning opportunities" in the area.

The biosphere extends for more than 5,200 square kilometres - 2,000 square miles - across the south west of Scotland.

It will now nearly double in size to include Alloway - the birthplace of Robert Burns - and the Rhins of Galloway which include Scotland's most southerly point.

Meriem Bouamrane, a head of research and policy with Unesco, said: "The GSA Biosphere is an inspiring, internationally recognised place for living, which is reconciling conservation and sustainable use of biodiversity.

"We are absolutely delighted to announce today that we will be renewing its designated status for a further 10 years, including an expansion of its geographical boundary."

What is a biosphere?

The definition is in recognition of the landscape, wildlife, heritage and learning opportunities in an area.

It brings no new rules or regulations - but rather encourages co-operation to create a "better future for people and nature".

The four main functions are conservation, learning, development and helping to tackle climate change.

The Galloway and Southern Ayrshire site was the first in Scotland and is part of a family of hundreds of biospheres worldwide.