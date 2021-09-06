Gallup poll finds Americans' approval for labor unions rising under Biden administration

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Craig Harris, USA TODAY
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Americans' approval of labor unions has been trending upward in recent years and is at its highest point in more than half a century, according to recent Gallup poll.

Gallup, a global analytics and advice firm well known for its polling, found that approval among Democrats has risen over the past year as President Joe Biden has said he expects his administration to be one of the most pro-union in history.

Gallup has measured the public's rating of labor unions periodically beginning in 1936 and then annually since 2001, and more Americans have expressed approval than disapproval in every reading. The organization's annual Work and Education poll conducted Aug. 2-17, 2021, found:

♦At least 68% of Americans approve of labor unions, statistically similar to last year's finding of 65%. The current reading is the highest since Gallup found a 71% approval in 1965.

♦Approval has increased among nearly all major demographic subgroups since 2016, with the one exception being labor union members, whose approval has been no lower than 75% since 2001. Currently, 86% of union members approve of unions, down from the recent high of 93% in 2019.

♦Approval is relatively high among young adults aged 18-34 (77%) and those with annual household incomes under $40,000 (72%).

♦Democrats are the most approving of unions. Their latest approval of 90% is the highest it has been in the past two decades and is up seven points since last year.

♦Republicans' (47%) and independents' (66%) approval is essentially unchanged from a year ago. Each partisan group's current approval of unions is more than 20 points higher than its lowest 2001-2020 rating.

In 1953, when overall approval reached the all-time high of 75%, Democrats' approval was 79% and Republicans' approval was 64%.

Have a tip on business or investigative stories? Reach the reporter at craig.harris@usatoday.com or 602-509-3613 or on Twitter @CraigHarrisUSAT

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Gallup poll finds support of labor unions rising under Biden

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • After unrelenting summer, Biden looks to get agenda on track

    After a torrent of crises, President Joe Biden is hoping to turn the page on an unrelenting summer and refocus his presidency this fall around his core economic agenda. Biden's unyielding summer knocked his White House onto emergency footing and sent his own poll numbers tumbling. “The presidency is not a job for a monomaniac,” said presidential historian Michael Beschloss.

  • From Cradle to Grave, Democrats Move to Expand Social Safety Net

    WASHINGTON — When congressional committees meet this week to begin formally drafting Democrats’ ambitious social policy plan, they will be undertaking the most significant expansion of the nation’s safety net since the war on poverty in the 1960s, devising legislation that would touch virtually every American’s life, from conception to aged infirmity. Passage of the bill, which could spend as much as $3.5 trillion over the next decade, is anything but certain. President Joe Biden, who has staked

  • Boise mobile RV repair company kept customers’ money with work undone, state says

    “He does not return phone calls. He will occasionally respond to texts with absurd excuses that are obviously false.”

  • Rights group files complaint against German retailers over Chinese textiles

    A human rights group filed a complaint to German prosecutors on Monday alleging that several fashion retailers profited from forced labour in China's Xinjiang region. The Berlin-based European Centre for Constitutional and Human Rights (ECCHR) accuses Lidl, Hugo Boss and other retailers of abetting and profiting directly or indirectly from forced labour in Xinjiang's cotton industry, according to the 96-page complaint received by prosecutors in the Karlsruhe federal court.

  • Miami Beach says law-breaking partiers no longer tolerated

    South Beach's sizzling party scene is about to undergo a massive boost in police presence and tougher crackdowns on raucous crowds and crime, weeks after a tourist eating dinner with his family was fatally shot at a Miami Beach restaurant, authorities say. “The many years of troubling incidents in this district can no longer be tolerated,” City Manager Alina Hudak said in a memo Friday disclosing plans to “create the highest level of regular police presence this area has ever seen.” Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber ordered police, along with fire rescue, parking, sanitation and other departments to devise a unified strategy to deal with the crowds.

  • Kristi Noem Used Prison Labor to Build a Gun-Holding $9,000 Desk—Then Got a Discount

    Scott Olson/GettySouth Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem seems to have found the perfect use of state prison labor: building a $9,000 black walnut wood desk—and then getting a discount.That’s the claim at the center of a Dakota News Now investigation, one that finds Noem’s support of the South Dakota State Penitentiary at odds with the work asked of Pheasantland Industries, the prison’s workshop.After an initial inquiry last year, Noem commissioned an 80-inch long, 3-foot wide Black Walnut desk in April f

  • Missing Virginia woman found dead in Glacier National Park

    A 34-year-old Virginia woman who was reported missing Wednesday was found dead Sunday in a “steep and rocky area” in Montana’s Glacier National Park. Jennifer Coleman, who grew up near Richmond but was on vacation in Montana, was last heard from last Monday by text message. When she failed to pick up her dogs from the boarding facility on Tuesday, her family reported her missing. Her car was ...

  • Florida sheriff calls shooting suspect a 'coward' after arresting him

    A Florida sheriff called a former Marine sharpshooter a "coward" after the quadruple murder suspect surrendered to authorities with his hands up after a prolonged firefight.

  • Shooting at SantaCaliGon Days Festival in Independence

    Independence police are investigating a shooting that happened at the SantaCaliGon Days Festival and injured four juveniles.

  • German ambassador to China dies two weeks into the job

    Germany's ambassador to China, Jan Hecker, who was a former foreign policy adviser to Chancellor Angela Merkel, has died suddenly, less than two weeks after taking up his post. Hecker, 54, had presented his credentials at China's foreign ministry on Aug. 24, the embassy in Beijing told Reuters by social media. "I mourn the loss of a highly esteemed, long-standing advisor of deep humanity and outstanding professional expertise," Merkel, who expressed shock at the news, said in comments posted on Twitter by her spokesman.

  • Bella Vista police ask for help as they search for a missing girl

    A spokesperson confirmed that Abbie Richards was last seen leaving her home in an older white vehicle.

  • Shooter in Lakeland, Florida kills 4, including infant, shoots 11-year-old girl multiple times, sheriff says

    Four people were killed, an 11-year-old girl was shot and deputies came under fire early Sunday in a neighborhood in North Lakeland, Florida.

  • Harlem cabbie struck in head by stray bullet fired by 15-year-old boy in wild gunfight

    A taxi driver was struck in the head by a stray bullet fired by a 15-year-old boy in a wild Harlem gunfight, leaving the cabbie clinging to life, police said Sunday. The teen opened fire after he was shot in the stomach about 9:45 p.m. Saturday during a confrontation on 131st St. near Frederick Douglass Blvd., cops said. Missing his rival, the teen struck the innocent 34-year-old driver, who ...

  • Why Putin’s Desperate Push for More Russian Babies Will Fail

    Mikhail Svetlov/Getty ImagesNIZHNY NOVGOROD—Russia is facing a dire demographic crisis, and it doesn’t seem to be going away anytime soon.The country’s dramatic natural population decline in the past six months—more than double the rate from the same time period last year—is so severe that it prompted President Vladimir Putin to come out with a rallying cry in support of larger families last week. “A strong family bringing up two, three, or four children,” he said, “should be the image of a futu

  • Twin boys died of heat stroke after being left in an SUV for at least 9 hours

    Brayden and Bryson McDaniel, both 20 months old, were left in a parked SUV for over nine hours according to a coroners report.

  • A man was arrested on suspicion of stealing more than 700 pieces of women's underwear from coin laundromats

    Police searched 56-year-old Tetsuo Urata's home after a 21-year-old female college student accused him of pilfering her underwear at a laundromat.

  • A man urinated on the counter of a Dairy Queen restaurant in Canada after being asked to wear a mask, reports say

    A man reportedly became agitated when asked to wear a face mask by staff at a Dairy Queen on Vancouver Island - and then urinated inside.

  • Texas city to offer Samsung large property tax breaks to build $17 billion chip plant

    Taylor is competing with Austin, Texas to land the plant which is expected to create about 1,800 new jobs. Samsung has also said it is looking at other potential sites in Arizona and New York. A proposed resolution posted on the city's website shows that for the land Samsung will use, it is set to be offered a grant equivalent to 92.5% of assessed property tax for 10 years, 90% for the following 10 years and then 85% in the 10 years after that.

  • Memorial Hermann refuses to give COVID patient ivermectin

    The family of a 74-year-old man says it won a court order against Memorial Hermann, but the hospital still hasn't administered the controversial drug.

  • A Colorado COVID-19 test center denied service to Candace Owens, accused her of making 'this pandemic worse'

    The owner of the test center said in an email she would not serve Owens because she "worked to make this pandemic worse by spreading misinformation."