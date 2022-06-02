Gallup Poll: Most Americans identify as pro-choice and believe abortion is 'morally acceptable'

WASHINGTON – Most Americans say abortion is "morally acceptable" and should be kept legal, according to a new Gallup poll released Thursday showing a surge in support for abortion rights as the Supreme Court debates whether to overturn Roe v. Wade.

The poll, conducted throughout May, reflects dramatic changes in abortion views following the Supreme Court leak of a draft opinion suggesting the court may overturn Roe v. Wade. The 1973 decision established the constitutional right to abortion. In general, support for abortion rights grew.

Gallup found 55% of those surveyed identify as pro-choice – the highest percentage reported since 1995. Less than half – 49% – used that label to describe themselves in the same poll last year. Conversely, those identifying as pro-life fell from 47% to 39%, showing the gap between both groups jumped from 2 to 16 percentage points.

The poll found also found 58% oppose the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade.

"The prospect of the Supreme Court overturning the case that established women's right to seek an abortion has clearly jolted a segment of Americans into identifying with the pro-choice side of the issue and expressing more unequivocal support for abortion being legal," Lydia Saad, Gallup's director of U.S. social research, wrote in a release accompanying the poll.

A recent Wall Street Journal poll had similar findings. Data revealed more than two-thirds of Americans are in favor of upholding Roe v. Wade. Nearly six in 10 – 57% – of those surveyed in the poll said women should be able to obtain a legal abortion for any reason.

The Wall Street Journal conducted the poll after the leak of the Supreme Court draft. The poll was conducted with NORC, an independent social research organization at the University of Chicago.

Roe's future: Supreme Court's potential Roe v. Wade ruling sparks concerns over abortion rights, data privacy

Story continues

The Gallup poll found Americans are less likely to believe abortion should be illegal under all circumstances. The percentage of those who feel abortion should be kept legal under any circumstances is the highest recorded by Gallup.

While support for abortion rights was among the highest recorded in recent decades, most Americans agree that abortion should not be legal in the second (55%) or third trimester (71%). Some states have adopted laws that would ban abortion beyond six weeks, such as Texas, or completely outlaw the procedure, such as Oklahoma.

The Gallup poll found for the first time in the country's history, most Americans surveyed – 52% – consider abortion to be "morally acceptable."

Protest marches: Thousands gather for nationwide 'Bans Off Our Bodies' rallies for abortion rights

Democrats are the main driver behind the six-point percentage change over the past year among those who identify as pro-choice. In this year's survey, 88% of Democrats consider themselves pro-choice compared to 70% in 2021.

Younger adults between the ages of 18 and 34 and women also saw significant increases in pro-choice identification.

Abortion-rights demonstrators have a heated discussion with two anti-abortion protesters, Saturday, May 14, 2022, outside the Supreme Court in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Among Republicans, pro-choice identification has not seen significant changes, according to the Gallup poll. This trend remains the same for men and older Americans.

This Gallup survey sampled over 1,000 adults throughout May and was conducted over cell phone and landline. The margin of error is plus or minus four percentage points.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Gallup poll: Most identify as pro-choice, want abortion to stay legal