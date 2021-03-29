Gallup: U.S. church membership dips below 50% for first time

Fadel Allassan
·1 min read

47% of Americans said they belong to a church, synagogue or mosque in 2020, down from 50% in 2018, according to a Gallup poll out Monday.

Why it matters: It's the first time in the eight decades that Gallup has tracked the trend that a majority of Americans do not belong to a church.

  • The trend has dovetailed with an increasing number of people who say they are not religiously affiliated.

  • Membership at places of worship was 73% when Gallup first measured it in 1937. It stayed near that range for six decades before starting to dip in the 21st century.

Details: The trend was associated with age, as 66% of people born before 1946 said they belong to a church.

  • That figure was 58% for baby boomers and 50% for people in Generation X. 36% of millennials said they belong to a church.

  • Gallup said that the limited data it collected on members of Generation Z showed similar levels of church membership to millennials.

  • Paris court convicts, fines pharma firm for deadly diet pill

    A Paris court handed millions of euros (dollars) in fines to a French pharmaceutical company on Monday for its role in one of the nation’s biggest modern health scandals, finding it guilty of manslaughter and other charges for selling a diabetes drug blamed for hundreds of deaths. The ruling capped a judicial marathon targeting Servier Laboratories and involving more than 6,500 plaintiffs. Servier was accused of putting profits ahead of patients’ welfare by allowing the drug to be widely and irresponsibly prescribed as a diet pill — with deadly consequences.

  • Russian opposition activist says police detained his father to pressure him

    A close ally of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny accused authorities on Monday of detaining his father over the weekend in an attempt to pressure him over his opposition activities which include organising a new anti-government protest. Ivan Zhdanov, head of Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation, said that police had detained his retired father in the southern city of Rostov-on-Don for alleged abuse of office after searching his home and questioning him into the night. "I have no doubts that this criminal case is linked to me and to what I do," said Zhdanov, who is outside Russia and part of a team of anti-Kremlin activists trying to mobilise support for a new protest this spring which the authorities oppose.

  • The Catholic church silently lobbied against a suicide prevention hotline in the US because it included LGBT resources

    The US Conference of Catholic Bishops opposed the creation of the National Suicide Hotline because it provided resources for queer and trans people.

  • Dominion, Smartmatic lawsuits against Fox News may not threaten freedom of the press

  • Philippines Catholics brave COVID-19 threat to celebrate Palm Sunday

    Dozens of Catholics in the Philippines braved the threat of coronavirus on Sunday to attend a mass outside the Baclaran Church in Manila to celebrate Palm Sunday, marking the beginning of the Holy Week. Wearing face masks and observing physical distancing to protect themselves from COVID-19, they waved their palm fronds as the priest sprinkled holy water on them. Religious gatherings will be banned from Monday until Easter to comply with stricter quarantine restrictions the Philippine government reimposed in the capital and nearby provinces to slow the sharp rise in COVID-19 infections.

  • Government accused of collecting 'blood money' on Gaddafi’s UK assets at 'stormy' MPs' private meeting

    A Foreign Office minister has been told the Government has pocketed “blood money” on £11billion of frozen assets in the UK amassed by Colonel Muammar Gaddaffi in a stormy private meeting. James Cleverly, the Middle East minister, was told it was a “disgrace” that HM Treasury pockets millions of pounds a year in tax on £11billion of frozen Libyan assets in the UK when it could go to IRA bomb victims. MPs and campaigners are furious the Government is refusing to publish a report by William Shawcross into whether some of the cash can be used to benefit British victims of IRA bombs that used Libyan supplied Semtex. The 90 page report from Mr Shawcross - which was commissioned by Boris Johnson when he was Foreign Secretary - is understood to recommend that millions of pounds of tax paid on the assets could be diverted to helping the families. Speaking to MPs last week, Mr Shawcross refused to set out in detail the options for compensation for victims of IRA Libyan Semtex. One of the problems was identifying “honourably” all of the many victims of IRA Libyan Semtex who might benefit. However he admitted that there was a “strong argument” that some of the millions paid in tax on the assets should be handed to the families of victims. In all £21million in tax has been paid on the frozen assets since 2016/17. Mr Shawcross said: “There is a strong argument that that tax could be hypothecated by the Exchequer, and it would have to be a government decision, to go towards a scheme for victims of Gaddafi-IRA terrorism.” The following day the MPs clashed with Mr Cleverly at a private meeting. DUP MP member Ian Paisley told Mr Cleverly that the Government was “accepting blood money” by pocketing the tax paid on the frozen assets.

  • Blinken says finishing Nord Stream 2 pipeline ultimately up to builders

    U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in an interview broadcast on Sunday that it was ultimately up to those building the Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline whether to complete it despite opposition from Washington. On Wednesday, Blinken said he had told his German counterpart that U.S. sanctions against the pipeline from Russia to Germany were a real possibility and there was "no ambiguity" in American opposition to its construction. Because the pipeline would run from Russia to Germany under the Baltic Sea, bypassing Ukraine, critics argue that it would deprive Kiev of lucrative transit revenues and potentially undercut Ukrainian efforts to counter Russian aggression.

  • The Southern Baptist Convention Confronts Critical Race Theory

    Creating a “movement of churches that engages all of the peoples in America, not just one kind. . . . That is very difficult, . . . and anybody who says that that’s not true has never actually done it.” These words from J. D. Greear, the 62nd president of the Southern Baptist Convention, come at the latest difficult juncture for the largest denomination in the United States. Grear, for his part, is trying to navigate a middle ground between members of the church who (in his words) see “southern” as more important than “Baptist” and those who have embraced critical race theory (CRT), the idea that the sin of racism is collective and ever present. A few months ago, two prominent black pastors left the denomination after a group of seminary presidents released a statement saying that CRT is incompatible with the SBC’s statement of faith. Since then the two sides have gone back and forth about exactly what critical race theory is and whether it diminishes the role of forgiveness in a religious context or the idea that all people hold equal value in God’s eyes. It is tempting for people in the pews to throw their hands up and dismiss this as either a politicized debate over whether Christians are racist or a dispute over academic abstractions. The truth, though, is that this controversy over critical race theory could have real-life implications for a population that is already among the most vulnerable — children in the foster-care system. In recent years Evangelical congregations, including a great many Southern Baptist ones, have led a revolution in foster care and adoption. They have formed hundreds of ministries and other organizations devoted to the recruitment, training, and support of families who foster or who adopt children out of foster care. And their efforts have shown enormous success, both in drawing more people into the system but also giving them the education and the help that they need to stay in it for the long term. There are, of course, a disproportionately high number of black children in the foster-care system and a disproportionately low number of (nonrelative) black foster and adoptive families. And so, inevitably, many of the families who volunteer to foster or adopt do not look like the children they are caring for. There was a time when this development would have been celebrated as a triumph of tolerance and racial harmony. But that time is not today. Instead, it is hardly uncommon for our cultural elites to question these interracial relationships. A recent article from scholars at the Brookings Institution cited as still “relevant” today the 1972 statement against transracial adoption by the National Association of Black Social Workers: “Only a Black family can transmit the emotional and sensitive subtleties of perception and reaction essential for a Black child’s survival in a racist society.” And it is not just secular commentators who have made this claim. An article in the Catholic magazine America also cited the same statement and added that white parents who adopt black children are “establishing a situation that risks repeating a dangerous narrative: White people are the benevolent rescuers and patrons of needy Black people. So it is important to say right at the start that when white parents adopt a child of another race or ethnicity, they are depriving that child of a profoundly valuable resource: a mother and/or father who can guide that child in navigating U.S. culture as a minority and can also connect that child to the rich cultural heritage that is their birthright.” Though most Americans have been largely insulated from or unmoved by these ideas, they are spreading. Telling potential foster and adoptive parents that they are responsible for “depriving that child” is a dangerous game — and one that is likely to result in more parents being reluctant to step up. Why would you want to be part of the problem? And if critical race theory has come to Southern Baptist seminaries, these ideas are spreading much faster than we think. John Wilson, the former editor of Books & Culture, an Evangelical literary journal, tells me that “these ideas have gained a foothold in constituencies that on the face of it you wouldn’t think would be so vulnerable to buying into them.” Wilson, who lives near and has many friends at Wheaton College, a flagship Evangelical school, says that even there “it is often framed as you have to accept the effusions of someone like Ibram X. Kendi” (who criticized Supreme Court justice Amy Coney Barrett for her transracial adoptions). Either that “or you’re just perpetuating the racism of the past.” Even if the proponents don’t refer to these ideas as critical race theory, they will often talk about the problems of systemic racism, how white people are collectively guilty for the treatment of blacks, and how the stain of racism has created a permanent division between racial groups that cannot be bridged. Wilson says the rhetoric about these transracial relationships is “so unbalanced. This work is incredibly sacrificial, but instead of honoring that, these families are portrayed as having perpetuated an injustice.” Jedd Medefind, president of the Christian Alliance for Orphans, tells me that he is concerned that these ideas “could be something that paralyzes the willingness of some white Christians to be involved in child welfare.” He sees some division in the Christian community between folks who are more elite — “progressive churches tend to be more in sync with cultural trends” — and people who just say, “There are kids in need right now and we need to help them.” Thomas Kidd, a historian at Baylor University, is somewhat less worried. He says that in his own church in Texas he has seen little awareness of these social-media controversies: “I think the compelling value of adoption and foster care would totally overcome that. For your average church, those are unassailable commitments.” But he does acknowledge that, among Christians in more-liberal parts of the country, “you could run into people who take ideas” about systemic racism and transracial adoption “seriously.” Indeed, these ideas spread pretty quickly, especially in an era of social media. The messages from hip, liberal pastors of yesterday are easily found in more-conservative churches today. One need only look at the change in the view of international adoption. Twenty years ago there was no doubt that international adoption was an “unassailable commitment” on the part of Evangelical congregations across the country. Now it is much more common to hear people talk about trying to help children in their home countries and even suggest that bringing international orphans to the U.S. demonstrates a kind of “white man’s burden” attitude. Indeed, just last year Bethany Christian Services announced the end of its international adoption program, something no one would have foreseen just a decade ago. And it’s not because there is a shortage of orphans who won’t be cared for in their own countries. For his part, Medefind believes “there can be a de-escalation” in these conversations about race. For the sake of the kids who need families, let’s hope so.

  • A Supreme Court ruling affirming Canada's carbon tax opens the door for a startup explosion

    Last week the Canadian Supreme Court ruled that the national government's plan to tax carbon emissions was legal in a decision that could have significant implications for the nation's climate-focused startup companies. The ruling put an end to roughly two years of legal challenges and could set the stage for a boom in funding and commercial support for Canadian startup companies developing technologies to curb greenhouse gas emissions, according to investors and entrepreneurs representing some of the world's largest utilities and petrochemical companies. "The high price on carbon has the potential to make Canada a powerhouse for scaling up breakthrough decarbonization technologies and for deploying solutions like carbon capture, industrial electrification, and hydrogen electrolysis," said one investor who works with a fund that backs startups on behalf of large energy businesses.

  • Maine GOP overwhelmingly rejects Collins censure

    There will be no censure for Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine). Several of Collins' Republican colleagues in Congress who either voted to impeach or, like Collins, convict former President Donald Trump for his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot earlier this year drew the ire of their state Republican parties. Sens. Bill Cassidy (R-La.) and Richard Burr (R-N.C.), for example, joined Collins in voting to convict and were quickly censured back home for their decisions, while Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.) faced a harsh rebuke that stopped short of censure. Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) also avoided a statewide censure, though certain counties went through with it. Collins, meanwhile, appeared to have a lot less trouble than the others. Maine's GOP overwhelming rejected a resolution to censure Collins on Saturday, with only 19 of the 60 voters backing it. That prompted the centrist senator to call the decision "a testament to the Republican Party's 'big tent' philosophy that respects different views but unites around core principles." More stories from theweek.com5 cartoons about Biden’s immigration troublesIs nuclear fusion the answer?Biden is apparently determined to focus on infrastructure this week

  • Georgia Elections Officials Compare Dem ‘Voter Suppression’ Claims to Trump’s Fraud Allegations

    Top Georgia elections officials said Democrats’ claims that the state’s new voting law amounts to “voter suppression” are comparable to former President Trump’s allegations that systemic voter fraud cost him victory in the state. Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and his chief operating officer, Gabriel Sterling, both pushed back on claims that the new election law would prevent large numbers of Georgia residents from voting. In a statement on Friday, President Biden characterized the law as “Jim Crow in the 21st century,” claiming that the legislation would suppress voter turnout among African Americans. “Nothing in this bill suppresses anyone’s vote . . . nothing. Those saying so are just stirring the pot and raising money,” Sterling wrote on Twitter on Friday in response to a separate comment. “The claim of voter suppression has the same level of truth as the claims of voter fraud in the last election.” Raffensperger also criticized comparisons of the law to Jim Crow. “I call it like I see it. I did that to the chagrin of many in my own party when I spoke out against the false claim that Georgia has systematic voter fraud. And I’m doing it now,” Raffensperger said in a statement. Claims that the law implements voter suppression “are as lazy, biased and political as they are demonstrably wrong,” he wrote. The legislation updates processes for requesting absentee ballots, requires valid photo identification to be presented at polling places, and limits the early voting period for runoff elections. Additionally, the bill bans outside groups from giving food or beverages to voters at polling places, although it allows voters to bring their own food and beverages and permits poll workers to make food and water available for general use.

  • Charli Collier, Texas knock off Maryland with huge defensive stand to reach Elite Eight

    Texas held Maryland to a season-low 61 points while securing the upset win on Sunday night.

  • U.S. religious-rights official says she is 'flattered' to be target of China sanctions

    A U.S. religious-rights official said she was "flattered" to be the target of Chinese government sanctions stemming from a dispute between the two countries over Beijing's treatment of Uighur Muslims, which Washington has described as genocide. The United States on Saturday condemned China's sanctions against two Americans and a Canadian lawmaker, which followed those imposed by the United States, European Union, Britain and Canada last week for what they say are violations of the rights of Uighurs and other ethnic minorities China's western region of Xinjiang. Beijing sanctioned the chair and vice chair of the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF), Gayle Manchin and Tony Perkins, banning them from entering the Chinese mainland, Hong Kong and Macau.

  • Exclusive: 'Zoom revolution' could mean online religious services are here to stay

    Religious leaders are considering permanently holding online services because of the "Zoom revolution" brought about by the Covid pandemic. The Archbishop of Canterbury, the Chief Rabbi, the Archbishop of Westminster, the Muslim Council of Britain and Sikh and Hindu leaders have all said they are assessing the changing face of faith. Lockdowns around the world have meant religions have had to adapt, with many congregants holding ritualistic services, rituals and festivals online for the first time. As people prepare to celebrate Passover, Easter, Ramadan and Vaisakhi, faith leaders said they believe the pandemic has changed religion forever. Ahead of the week-long Jewish festival of Passover, which began on Saturday, Ephraim Mirvis, the Chief Rabbi, said some future services and events will be held "exclusively online". Writing in the Jewish Telegraph, he said: "We must continue to take full advantage of the 'Zoom revolution'. We recognise that often, one's physical presence significantly enhances the inspiration one receives, so some events should be exclusively in-person. "Others should be exclusively online, while many should surely now be hybrid events so that a global audience can benefit from a real-life occasion."

  • Romanian woman, 104, says vaccine "only way" to end pandemic

    A 104-year-old Romanian woman has received her second COVID-19 vaccination shot, becoming the oldest person in Romania’s capital of Bucharest to be fully inoculated against the disease. Accompanied by relatives who helped her into Bucharest’s Children’s Palace, Zoea Baltag, born in 1916, welcomed her second dose of the Pfizer vaccine on Sunday and declared it the only way to combat the pandemic.

  • As Dems control Washington, GOP flexes power in states and courts

    Democrats control Washington, but Republicans have a mighty counterweight that gets little attention: dominance in the states and the courts. State of play: The GOP controls a majority of statehouses and state legislatures + more state Supreme Court justices lean Republican than Democrat. All of this is backed by Republican-appointed majorities on federal appeals courts and the U.S. Supreme court. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhy it matters: That one-two punch gives Republicans domain over a huge swath of America's governing system, including power over voting laws and the redistricting of House seats, plus the ability to use state courts to their advantage.Just as Biden is taking a maximalist approach to Washington power; Republicans are doing the same state-by-state: We saw that power vividly on Friday when Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed a new voting law that significantly tightens access to polls:Elections "will never be the same in Georgia," the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports atop today's front page, with changes that "will be felt by millions of voters, potentially with enough impact to alter the results of close elections in a sharply divided state."There'll be tighter ID requirements for absentee and in-person voting, per-county limits on drop boxes, a ban on giving food and water to voters waiting in line, and more state control of county voting boards. Democrats see such changes, which Republicans are pushing in 43 states, as a real threat to their chances of winning congressional and other races. President Biden yesterday called the Georgia law "an atrocity": "This is Jim Crow in the 21st Century. It must end. We have a moral and Constitutional obligation to act."Another big lever that Republican governors Ron DeSantis of Florida and Greg Abbott of Texas have used aggressively: the ability to control the reopening of state economies amid the pandemic. By the numbers: Republicans have 27 of the 50 state governors, and control 30 state legislatures (compared to 18 for Democrats, with Minnesota divided and Nebraska nonpartisan). The catch: Republicans admit that states face very real limits in a federally dominated system. The most notable is federal control of economic policy, which leaves the states on the margins of most debates.What’s next: Around the country, Republican-controlled state legislatures are trying to thwart Washington with action on guns, voting rights, abortion, transgender youth and participation of transgender students in athletics.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Spelman College breaks admissions application record

    Spelman College received its largest application pool in the Atlanta Black women’s college’s 140-year history as interest in historically Black colleges and universities grows. More than 11,000 applications were submitted for the academic cycle to begin this fall, a 20% increase in the number of applicants Spelman saw the previous year, the school announced on its website. “The increased interest in Spelman is a testament to the College’s reputation of graduating Black women with a competitive edge who rise to leadership roles across industries and impact positive change in their communities,” said Mary Schmidt Campbell, Ph.D., president of the selective school.

  • Another danger for kids in the age of COVID: Failing grades

    Like millions of American children, Brody Cotton has not seen the inside of a classroom in more than a year. The number of Fs received by students in Carlsbad, a small, affluent, mostly white city 30 miles north of San Diego, increased by more than three times during the first semester of the 2020-2021 school year compared to the same period in 2019-2020, according to school district data. Under the guidance of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, many districts plan to bring students back to campus full-time next fall, if not sooner.

  • From Rudy Giuliani to Fox News, here's everyone Dominion and Smartmatic are suing over election conspiracy theories so far

    Dominion and Smartmatic are filing defamation lawsuits against people who spread baseless claims that their voting machines "stole" votes for Biden.

  • Scholastic Pulls ‘Ook and Gluk’ Children’s Book For ‘Perpetuating Passive Racism’

    "Together, we recognize that this book perpetuates passive racism."