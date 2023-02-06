Galt man, 23, arrested with drugs, firearms and kits to build machine guns, police say

Police recovered drugs, more than a dozen firearms and multiple kits used to build machine guns while serving a warrant last week in Galt, authorities said.

The Galt Police Department executed the search around 7 a.m. Friday at a residence inside city limits, with assistance from a Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team, after receiving an anonymous tip earlier this year regarding illegal narcotics sales, the department said Monday in a news release.

The suspect, 23-year-old Kameron Farrell of Galt, was arrested on suspicion of multiple charges related to possession of controlled substances and firearms, the Police Department said.

A search of Farrell’s residence turned up more than 80 marijuana plants, more than a pound of suspected cocaine, two assault rifles, 11 other firearms that were unregistered, “numerous kits to manufacture machine guns,” and about $36,000 in cash, according to the news release.

Farrell was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail downtown, police said, and he has since been released after posting $60,000 bail.