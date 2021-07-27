Galt man arrested for murder in wife's death

Jul. 27—GALT — A Galt man was arrested over the weekend on suspicion of murdering his wife after an argument, and is expected to appear in court for arraignment this week.

On July 23 at about 10:03 p.m., Galt Police Department officers responded to a shooting on the 10000 block of Walnut Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers found a 56-year-old woman inside the residence suffering a gunshot wound, police said. Officers attempted to perform life-saving measures until Consumnes Fire Department medics arrived, but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

During an investigation, officers determined the victim and her husband had been in a verbal argument, after which the husband, later identified as 56-year-old Agustin Granados Camacho of Galt, followed her into another room and shot her, police said.

Camacho had fled the house and into a nearby orchard before officers arrived. Police said Camacho fired one shot from a shotgun after fleeing the home.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, Elk Grove Police Department and the California Highway Patrol Valley Division Air Operations assisted in locating Camacho, police said.

A SWAT unit was deployed, and Camacho ultimately surrendered in the orchard without incident. A loaded shotgun was recovered where Camacho was found, which was later found to be reported stolen, police said.

Camacho was booked into Sacramento County Jail on suspicion of murder, possession of a stolen firearm, and discharging a firearm in a grossly negligent manner, police said.

He is being held without bail and is scheduled to appear in Sacramento County Superior Court on Tuesday at 3 p.m.

The investigation is ongoing, police said, and no additional information will be provided at this time. The Sacramento County Coroner's Office will release the identity of the victim pending its investigation.

Friday's homicide is the first in Galt since 2017, according to News-Sentinel archives.

In February of that year, 29-year-old Orlando Fletes-Lopez was killed during an argument over narcotics with Jose Luis Arriaga and Gonzalo Rodriguez on the 300 block of Poplar Street, according to archives.