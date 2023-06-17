Galt man arrested on suspicion of drug charges after police chase ends with a crash

A 40-year-old Galt man was arrested Friday night after a car chase in which a bystander’s vehicle was struck.

Around 4:45 p.m., Galt police say they spotted a man driving in the area of East Stockton Boulevard and Ashboro Lane who had an outstanding felony warrant. Officers attempted to stop the man but he allegedly fled and police gave chase.

“During the pursuit, (the suspect) struck an innocent bystander’s vehicle causing damage to both the suspect and citizen’s vehicle,” police said. “(The suspect’s) vehicle became immobile due to the damage sustained from the collision.”

Officers took the man into custody and searched his vehicle. In it, they allegedly found a half pound of methamphetamine and “other evidence related to drug sales,” police said.

He was taken to the Sacramento County Jail, where he was booked on suspicion of evading a peace officer, possession of a controlled substance for sale, hit-and-run, among other charges.

He is ineligible for bail.