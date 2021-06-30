Galt man convicted 15 years after murder

Jun. 30—A Galt man who fled the country 15 years ago after stabbing another man to death was convicted of murder last week, the Sacramento County District Attorney's Office said.

Javier Montanez, Jr., was found guilt of second-degree murder by a jury and faces a maximum of 16 years to life in prison for stabbing 19-year-old Clinton Poole to death in 2006.

Montanez, 33, will be sentenced on Aug. 20 in Sacramento County Superior Court.

On Jan. 6, 2006, Galt Police Department officers responded to a large fight involving as many as 40 people on the 700 block of Moose Crew Way just before midnight after a group of people showed up to a party uninvited, according to News-Sentinel archives.

Poole was not a guest at the party, but had been watching the incident unfold from his residence across the street and entered into a "verbal confrontation" with Montanez, who was one of the may people not invited, police said at the time.

Witnesses at the scene stated that Poole was standing on his front porch watching the riot in the street when a group of suspects, including Montanez, physically assaulted him on his front lawn.

After the fighting stopped, the victim was standing by his garage door when Montanez stabbed him in the chest, penetrating Poole's heart.

Arriving officers found Poole dead in the entryway to his home, the district attorney said.

Montanez fled the scene and showed up at Lodi Memorial Hospital with severe stab wounds and lacerations.

Police said he suffered a deep stab wound to his right shoulder, as well as across the back of his neck. He also suffered lacerations to his upper body and required 70 staples to close the wounds.

He left the hospital about two days after the incident, and detectives were unable to locate him until 2018, when the FBI found him in Mexico.

According to an FBI press release at the time, Montanez attacked Poole, knocking him to the ground while kicking and punching him.

Montanez was extradited in 2019 to face homicide charges in Sacramento County.

Sentencing is set for Aug. 20, 2021, at 9 a.m. in Department 21 of Sacramento Superior Court.