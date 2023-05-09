Galt man honored by Sacramento DA for his heroic actions

May 9—SACRAMENTO — Galt resident Jorge Cruz was recently honored with the Outstanding Citizens Award from the Sacramento County District Attorney's Office for his actions during an attempted assault three years ago.

On Nov. 2, 2020, a man was yelling while he sat in traffic for about 30 minutes near a city park, the Galt Police Department said.

The man entered the park, and a woman who was there with her daughter decided to leave because she felt uncomfortable around him, police said.

As the woman attempted to gather her daughter's stroller, the man charged at her and knocked her to the ground, police said.

He then grabbed her chest area under her shirt and wrapped his legs around her and put his arm around her neck, police said. Cruz was at the park with his own family and intervened when he saw what was happening.

He tackled the assailant, who police said continued to resist and fight. Cruz was able to hold the assailant down until officers arrived on scene, police said.

As the assailant was taken into custody, he told officers he intended to have sexual intercourse with the victim.

On Oct. 30, 2022, Manuel Avila, 28, of Galt, was sentenced to five years in state prison on charges of assault with great bodily injury and sexual battery, police said.

"Jorge displayed a tremendous amount of bravery as his actions protected the victim from further harm and inconceivable trauma," police said in a social media post Sunday. "Thank you Jorge for your extraordinary efforts demonstrated that day."

Also, thank you to the Sacramento County District Attorney's Office for honoring Jorge's courageous actions and to our investigating officers who worked diligently on this case and did an outstanding job representing the facts during Avila's jury trial."