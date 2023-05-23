Galt officer makes history

May 23—The Galt Police Department announced last week that Corporal Rachelle Hansen was promoted to the rank of Sergeant.

With the promotion, Hansen becomes the first woman to earn the rank in the department's history.

Hansen has been with the department nine years, serving as social media coordinator, field training officer, and a recruiting team member.

The department said Hansen will be assigned to supervise a patrol team for the city.

Man wanted in Ohio arrested in Galt

An Ohio man wanted on sex offense warrants was captured by local law enforcement in Galt Saturday night.

The Galt Police Department said that on May 19 at about 1 p.m., the U.S. Marshals services requested assistance to serve a felony warrant on a man identified as 23-year-old Jackub Matyi, of Ohio.

Police said officers and marshals located Matyi in Galt, but fled into a heavy brush area.

An extensive search of the area with multiple outside law enforcement agencies was conducted, but Matyi could not be located, police said.

At about 8 p.m. the following day, officers responded to the area of South Lincoln Way and Kost Road, near the Dry Creek Preserve, on the report of a disturbance between multiple people.

Responding officers quickly located Matyi, who was taken into custody for multiple fugitive arrest warrants.

According to the Ohio Attorney General's Office, Matyi is a registered sex offender in Cleveland. Matyi was convicted in 2021 of attempted rape and unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, according to the Ohio AG.

Matyi was transported to Sacramento County Main Jail, where he is awaiting extradition, police said.