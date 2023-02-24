Galt P.D.: DUI suspect crashed in front of officers

Feb. 24—GALT — At 10 p.m. Tuesday, Galt police officers were conducting a building check in the 10000 block of South Lincoln Way. While on site, officers reported that they observed a Buick sedan collide with a utility pole while attempting to turn into a driveway, the Galt Police Department said.

The driver shifted the vehicle into reverse, the hit the same utility pole while attempting to pull into the driveway, police said. Officers then conducted a traffic stop.

After determining the driver displayed obvious signs of intoxication, officers conducted field sobriety tests and obtained a breath sample, resulting in a .40% blood alcohol content. Her BAC, police said, was five times the legal limit.

Kianni Maliglig, 32, was arrested arrested on suspicion of DUI, and was found to be on DMV court probation for prior DUI.

She also had a suspended driver's license for DUI, and failed to have a required ignition interlock device in her vehicle, police said.

Maliglig was booked into Sacramento County Main Jail.