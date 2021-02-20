Galt police arrest two suspects in string of mail thefts
Feb. 20—GALT — A Stockton man and Olivehurst woman were arrested in Galt this week on suspicion of a series of mail thefts that have plagued the city since January.
According to the Galt Police Department, a total of 28 mail thefts had been reported since the beginning of the new year, and officers had identified a suspect vehicle from surveillance footage provided during the investigation.
At about 12:52 a.m. Wednesday, officers patrolling the area of East Stockton Boulevard and Winn Drive conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle, and found a significant amount of stolen mail during a search, police said.
Officers determined the occupants were in Galt that morning to steal mail, and were involved in the numerous thefts reported around town, as well as in other nearby cities, the Galt Police Department said.
Stockton resident Misael Cazares, 28, and Olivehurst resident Ricki Jene Megazzi, 32, were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy, identity theft to obtain credit, and possession of burglary tools. Both were booked into Sacramento County Jail.
An investigation is ongoing, police said.
Two escape San Joaquin County Honor Farm
On Feb. 16 at about 7 p.m., correctional officers at the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Honor Farm in French Camp discovered two men had escaped, just an hour after conducting a head count in which all inmates had been present.
Officers discovered the escape after finding the inmates' jail clothing near a fence line, the Sheriff's Office said.
Jail staff identified the escapees as Esteban Pareja, 37, and Romero Gonzales, 35. Both had been booked for various drug and weapons offenses, according to the Sheriff's Office.
Both men were found and arrested on the 3400 block of Hammer Lane in Stockton on Feb. 17. Gonzales was immediately taken to the San Joaquin County Jail, and Pareja was taken to an area hospital for treatment of injuries he sustained during the escape, the Sheriff's Office said.
Later that day, deputies arrested 50-year-old Susan Renee Chapple for helping Gonzales and Pareja escape, the Sheriff's Office said.
She was booked into San Joaquin County Jail on suspicion of being accessory to a crime, conspiring to commit a crime, possession of methamphetamines with intent to sell, and receiving stolen property, the Sheriff's Office said.