Galt police track down alleged Ohio fugitive. Suspect had fled officers the previous day

Galt Police Department officers arrested a suspected fugitive from Ohio on Saturday after responding to help the U.S. Marshals Service, according to a social media post.

The department dispatched officers to South Lincoln Way near the Dry Creek Preserve after multiple reports of a disturbance, police said. The suspect was taken into custody on multiple felony arrest warrants.

California Highway Patrol officers, the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office and the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the arrest, according to the city of Galt.

The 23-year-old man had avoided apprehension Friday after fleeing into an area of heavy brush, according to the post by the Galt Police Department. A search was called off after multiple agencies utilizing numerous resources were unsuccessful in finding the man.

The suspect “was able to evade capture that day, but his escape was short-lived,” the department reported via its Facebook account.

As of Sunday, the suspect awaits extradition in Sacramento County Main Jail and is ineligible for bail.