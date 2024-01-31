Galt seeks input on proposed transfer station

Jan. 31—GALT — Galt residents have a little less than a month to submit comments, concerns and suggestions to the city about the proposed transfer station to be built near Twin Cities Road.

The City of Galt Community Development Department announced it intends to prepare an environmental impact report for Cal-Waste Solid Waste Station, and that the public review period opened on Jan. 26. Comments about the project, located at 100959 Twin Cities Road, must be received by the community development department no later than 5 p.m. on Feb. 26.

The EIR will will address potential project-related impacts to air quality, green house gas emissions and energy; as well as biological resources, and hydrology and water quality.

It will also address noise and traffic impacts to the area.

The 23.56-acre site is located directly west of the city's wastewater treatment plant between the Union Pacific Railroad and Christensen road, and just north of Twin Cities Road.

The project includes a 413,800-square-foot facility consisting of the transfer station; a construction and demolition materials outdoor processing area; an organic material receiving building and processing area; and an administrative and support services building.

It also consists of a repair and maintenance building and fueling canopy, a household hazardous waste building; a public recycling center and scale house buildings.

Access to the facility would be from an existing private access road to the south of the site that extends from the railroad tracks to Christensen Road. A total of 64 parking spaces for employees and visitors would be provided, 10 of which would be for electric vehicles.

During an August 2022 Galt City Council meeting, city staff said the transfer station would help keep waste collection rates low following the implementation of SB 1383, which requires California residents to place all organic and food waste into yard waste bins in order to reduce organic waste disposal from 23 million tons to 5.7 million tons by 2025. Without the transfer station, staff said waste collection rates would be as much as 50% higher in the future, depending on how the city and Cal-Waste could potentially reduce other services to offset costs.

The EIR can be viewed online at tinyurl.com/GaltTSEIR, and comments can be submitted to City of Galt Community Development Department, ATTN: Kristyn Bitz, senior planner, 496 Industrial Drive, Galt, CA, 96632.

You can also email kbitz@cityofgalt.org.