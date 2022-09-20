Galt woman stable after stabbing attack

Sep. 20—GALT — A Galt woman is in stable condition this week after she was attacked by a man inside of her home last weekend.

Galt Police Department officers responded to a stabbing in the area of Lincoln Way and Wendy Hope Drive on Sept. 11 at about 11:06 p.m. Upon arrival, officers located an adult female suffering from multiple stab wounds.

During the investigation, it was determined the male assailant was still inside the residence, and officers located him in a bedroom, police said.

Galt resident Sergio Alfaro was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon and a parole violation, police said.

He was booked into to Sacramento County Main Jail without bail.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for further medical treatment.

While police were not providing additional information in its Facebook post, the assailant's sister commented that she witnessed how he was stopped.

"I believe my dad should get some type of acknowledgment because he was the one who ultimately stopped Sergio," she commented. "Police did get him out the residence but my dad had him pinned down already. I believe my dad is a hero and it should be known."

The department responded with an acknowledgment of her father's actions.

"Based on the nature of the incident and circumstances surrounding those involved, we wanted to keep information involving this situation private out of respect for all involved parties," police said. "Your father showed heroic actions that day and we are grateful he wasn't harmed in the process."

Brittany Weldon commended that while recent state laws make it difficult for certain offenders to remain incarcerated, Galt police officers manage to keep the city safe.

"I really hope the victim will make a full recovery physically and is able to heal mentally and emotionally," she said. "Healing physically is one thing but it is the inside and unseen wounds that are the true battles in surviving. Prayers to the victim and her friends/family."

A GoFundMe has been created by Anthony Mendoza — the victim's brother — who is hoping to raise $25,000 for her medical bills. As of Monday, the community had donated $7,700.

Mendoza, a resident of Sparks, Nevada, said on the gofundme page that the victim shares a 5-week-old daughter with Alfaro, who stabbed her 11 times.

The victim underwent surgery for a broken arm, which was stabbed five time, and suffered damage to the back of the neck, lungs and intestines, Mendoza said.

The family is caring for the couple's child while the victim recovers, he said. To donate, visit tinyurl.com/4mceyk9c.

The stabbing was the first of two major incidents to which Galt police officers responded in two days.

On Sept. 12, officers responded to the report of a man with a firearm on the 200 block of McFarland Street at about 8:11 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers located a man suffering a gunshot wound. The victim, later identified as 25-year-old Jimmy Crisp, died from his injuries on the way to a hospital.

Two other people were injured in the shooting, police said. An investigation is ongoing.