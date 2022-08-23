Alan Yelm, 33, of Galva, pleaded guilty to one count of grooming in Henry County Circuit Court Monday. The guilty plea was part of a negotiated deal with the State. In return for the plea, the State agreed to dismiss two additional counts of possession of child pornography.

Yelm will be required to register as a sex offender and have no contact with minors. The plea deal also included a sentence of 180 days in jail with day-to-day credit and 30 months probation. In addition, Yelm will be required to pay $500 in public defender fees. Other fees and assessments were waived by Judge Terry Patton, based on Yelm’s financial status.

The State offered into the record the facts of the case that between Jan. 27 and March 9, Yelm used the internet, namely the Kik app, to solicit a child to commit the offense of distribution or production of child pornography by requesting nude photos from a person under the age of 18. The charge of grooming in a Class 4 Felony.

This article originally appeared on Star Courier: Galva's Yelm pleads guilty to grooming charge