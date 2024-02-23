Galveston's Delaney Zeck named 500 Festival Princess

Feb. 23—Delaney Zeck, a Galveston native and graduate of Lewis Cass High School, was named a 2024 500 Festival Princess on Wednesday.

Princesses will have the opportunity to educate Hoosiers about the history of the 500 Festival through the statewide outreach program, will celebrate the spirit of the Indianapolis 500 and serving their communities during the month of May.

Each 500 Festival Princess will receive a $1,000 scholarship from Marlyne Sexton, an Indianapolis philanthropist and president of The Sexton Companies. They will also receive a custom pendant designed by Khamis Fine Jewelers that includes a heart, which symbolizes the heart of a princess, an emerald that represents May's birthstone and the iconic Yard of Bricks to represent the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and the Indianapolis 500.

The 500 Festival Princess Program, presented by The National Bank of Indianapolis, has a long history of celebrating Indiana's most civic-minded, academically-driven young women. While holding the title of a 500 Festival Princess, the 33 women will have the opportunity to create meaningful connections across the state, gain mentorship and leadership from the 500 Festival Board of Directors and develop professional skills.

The 2024 500 Festival Princesses represent 18 Indiana colleges and universities and 23 cities and towns across the state. With a cumulative GPA of 3.74, this year's 500 Festival Princesses were selected from hundreds of applicants based on their outstanding leadership, academic stewardship, community involvement and their embodiment of the Hoosier spirit.

The 2024 500 Festival Queen Scholar will be announced May 18 during during the 500 Festival Breakfast at the Brickyard, presented by Midwestern Engineers Inc. The 500 Festival Queen Scholar will be gifted an additional $1,500 scholarship.

Delaney Zeck is a junior at Indiana University Kokomo studying nursing.