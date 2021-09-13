Galway man did 'burnouts' on freshly seal coated business parking lot in Perth, Fulton Co. Sheriff says

Sep. 13—PERTH — A Galway man did "burnouts" with his pickup truck on a freshly seal coated parking lot in Perth, damaging it, Fulton County Sheriff's officials said.

Michael B. Kennedy, 29, of Galway, was arrested Sunday and charged with third-degree criminal mischief, a felony, officials said.

The incident happened July 26 in the parking lot of a business in Perth, officials said. Members of the sheriff's office investigated and an arrest warrant was issued for Kennedy, officials said.

A release did not put a dollar amount on the damage, but third-degree criminal mischief generally covers damages between $250 and $1,500.

Kennedy was taken into custody on the warrant just before 7 p.m. Sunday on County Farm Road in Ballston Spa, officials said.

Kennedy was arraigned and released to appear in court later.

