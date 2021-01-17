How Gambia is grappling with gruesome past under Yahya Jammeh

A #IamToufah campaign supporter, listening to former Gambian beauty queen, Fatou Jallow, testifying before the country&#39;s Truth and Reconciliation Commission in Banjul on October 31, 2019
Fatou Jallow gave evidence to the commission in 2019 about how she was sexually assaulted by President Yahya Jammeh

In our series of letters from African journalists, Sierra Leonean-Gambian writer Ade Daramy reflects on the impact that testimony at Gambia's truth commission is having.

Short presentational grey line
Short presentational grey line

Gambians are being forced to re-evaluate their self-image as a relaxed, peace-loving people, who live on what is marketed to tourists as the "Smiling Coast".

Revelation by revelation they are learning the shocking truth about what really happened during the 22-year rule of President Yahya Jammeh, which ended with him fleeing the country in 2017.

The proceedings of the Truth, Reconciliation and Reparations Commission (TRRC) have just passed the two-year mark and the live daily broadcasts have gripped the nation.

Viewers have heard stories of extreme violence and torture, arbitrary arrests and murder, and the impact of the president's fake health cures.

Yahya Jammeh pictured in November 2016, the month before he lost elections
Yahya Jammeh refused to accept his shock defeat in December 2016 and was forced from power

Some things were always suspected, and there was no doubt that people feared President Jammeh, but the extent of the crimes has come as a surprise.

Here are five things that we have learnt so far:

1) The president's 'five-star hotels' were not comfortable

Mr Jammeh was fond of joking that if anyone crossed him they would end up in one of his "five-star hotels" - his nickname for prisons.

Witnesses, both former inmates and guards, have told the TRRC that if an alleged crime related to the president, the torture of prisoners was guaranteed.

One former head of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA) admitted to the commission that following Mr Jammeh's fall he tried to cover up the violence by having builders renovate a prison to get rid of the torture chamber and most of the equipment.

A band playing at the launch of the TRRC next to a banner saying, &quot;Never again&quot; - October 2018
It is hoped that the evidence will prevent future attrocities

Many former prisoners have told the TRRC how they were jailed on the flimsiest of evidence.

One man admitted that he was a "witness for hire", giving evidence in several high-profile cases (including alleged coup plots that led to people being executed) when he had no knowledge of the events. In all, he said he gave 32 paid-for statements against 12 people.

2) Informants were everywhere

Several witnesses have given evidence about how they were detained after someone passed their name on.

Omar Jatta was a victim of the NIA's "special treatment". He told the commission that he was arrested in 1995, taken to the NIA, undressed and electrocuted.

He was detained because he had been seen speaking to a veteran opposition politician at a naming ceremony.

I became aware of the fear of informants after attending a dinner-dance event in 1998. A comedian did a perfect impression of President Jammeh, but I was the only audience member out of 300 who was in stitches.

Everyone else just stared at the floor. Later, someone explained: "You never know who's watching."

3) Jammeh's paranoia led to murder

A group of soldiers confessed to the capture and killing of over 50 African migrants, including 44 Ghanaians who, in July 2005, made the mistake of trying to travel through the country on their way to Europe.

They were arrested by security forces when their boat docked and with no evidence and no trial they were accused of being mercenaries hired for a possible coup attempt.

Yahya Jammeh with supporters
The former president was worried about potential coup plots

Over the following 10 days, almost all of those detained were killed in The Gambia or taken across the border into Senegal and shot and their bodies dumped in wells.

One soldier recounted how, just before he was shot, one of the migrants asked if he could reach into his pocket and retrieve something. It turned out to be a $100 bill which he handed to the soldier saying: "I obviously won't be able to spend this, you can have it."

The soldier admitted that he took it and spent.

4) Jammeh's 'HIV patients' stripped naked

In one of his most outlandish claims, President Jammeh said in 2007 that he had a cure for HIV, asthma and diabetes.

He then took patients off conventional antiretroviral treatments and enrolled them in his Presidential Alternative Treatment Programme.

One witness, who was HIV-positive, said he had to strip naked. He then had a lotion rubbed on to his body and was given something to drink.

The patients who did not die are still HIV-positive and now undergoing conventional treatment.

5) The presidential convoy was deadly

When the president was on the road all traffic had to give way. So far, so normal but there were serious consequences for those who failed to move.

The TRRC has heard from several witnesses who were left disabled after not getting out of the way of the presidential convoy fast enough. Others died.

Sometimes, soldiers would break away from the stream of vehicles to beat up drivers or pedestrians who did not move in time.

&quot;While the truth about some of what happened now may be known, it is still not clear what room there is for reconciliation&quot;&quot;, Source: Ade Daramy, Source description: Journalist, Image: Ade Daramy
"While the truth about some of what happened now may be known, it is still not clear what room there is for reconciliation"", Source: Ade Daramy, Source description: Journalist, Image: Ade Daramy

Mr Jammeh's former family waiter was one of many to comment on his habit of throwing biscuits to crowds as the convoy swept past.

People scrambling to pick up the snacks would then get run over by other speeding cars in the entourage. The witness estimated that 20 were killed in this way between 2001 and 2008.

Short presentational grey line
Short presentational grey line

The stories that have come out from witnesses as well as perpetrators have led Gambians to reflect on what they knew of the country and themselves.

Before the TRRC it was common to hear people say that foreigners must have been behind any alleged atrocities. But not one self-confessed killer or torturer has proved to be from outside the country.

While the truth about some of what happened may now be known, it is still not clear what room there is for reconciliation.

The commission has at least another six months to run and only after its report is published will there be a final reckoning with The Gambia's violent and troubled past.

More Letters from Africa:

Follow us on Twitter @BBCAfrica, on Facebook at BBC Africa or on Instagram at bbcafrica

A composite image showing the BBC Africa logo and a man reading on his smartphone.
A composite image showing the BBC Africa logo and a man reading on his smartphone.

Latest Stories

  • How Biden's new COVID-19 vaccination plan could turn the tide of the pandemic

    So far, America’s vaccine rollout has been “a dismal failure,” as Biden put it. Yet for all the justified concern over America’s rate of vaccination, signs of hope are starting to emerge.

  • House arrest plan for invader of Pelosi's office halted

    A federal judge in Washington on Friday night halted a plan to release and put on house arrest the Arkansas man photographed sitting at a desk in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office during last week's riot at the U.S. Capitol. Richard Barnett will instead be brought to Washington, D.C., immediately for proceedings in his case, Chief U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell ordered Friday night, staying a decision by another judge to confine Barnett to his home in Gravette, Arkansas, until his trial. Howell's ruling came hours after U.S. Magistrate Judge Erin Wiedemann in Arkansas set a $5,000 bond for Barnett and ordered that a GPS monitor track his location.

  • MAGA protester punched by Black woman security guard fired by UMass Hospital

    The white woman caught on tape getting into a physical altercation with a Black female security guard the evening before the Capitol riots lost her job at UMass Hospital. The termination occurred after her daughter went viral for exposing her identity on social media. On January 5th, Therese Duke and a group of pro-Trump protesters that included other family members were filmed harassing Ashanti Smith, a security guard working at Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington D.C.

  • Rand Paul Warns One Third of Republicans Will Leave Party if GOP Senators Back Impeachment

    Senator Rand Paul (R., Ky.) warned Friday that one third of Republican voters could leave the party if GOP senators vote in impeachment proceedings to convict President Trump. Paul made the comments in an interview on Fox News’s The Ingraham Angle. The senator’s remarks come amid an increasing divide between congressional Republicans who oppose impeaching the president, and a smaller number who support the measure following the riots at the Capitol on January 6. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.) is reportedly hopeful that Republicans can use impeachment to purge Trump from the GOP, although he would need the support of at least 16 additional Republican senators to vote to convict. “Look, I didn’t agree with the [Capitol] fight that happened last week, and I voted against overturning the election, but at the same time, the impeachment is a wrongheaded, partisan notion, [and] if Republicans go along with it, it’ll destroy the party,” Paul said during the interview. “A third of the Republicans will leave the party,” Paul continued. “This isn’t about, anymore, the Electoral College, this is about the future of the party, and whether you’re going to ostracize and excommunicate President Trump from the party. Well, guess what,? Millions of his fans will leave as well.” While a majority of Americans believe Trump should be removed from office immediately, just 17 percent of Republicans support expelling Trump from the presidency, according to an Axios–Ipsos poll released on Thursday. Support for Trump among Republicans has fallen since the Capitol riots, however 60 percent believe the party should continue to follow Trump once he leaves office, an ABC News/Washington Post poll found.

  • More Inside Artist Jorge Pardo's Transformed Bushwick Carriage House

    When it came to the lighting in his home, Pardo drew inspiration from the insides of fruits, nuts, and seeds, as well as sea creatures and machine parts.Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Biden and Boris to 'decide destiny of the world' as they bury hatchet over double visit to the UK

    Joe Biden believes a patched-up relationship with Boris Johnson will help to decide the "destiny of the world" as the president-elect is set to head to the UK for his first foreign visit outside of North America, sources have told the Telegraph. A close friend of Mr Biden said the leaders will bury differences over Brexit as British officials said they expected the UK to be one of the first foreign destinations, in what would be a major diplomatic coup for Mr Johnson. Mr Biden is due to be sworn in on Wednesday. Sources who would be closely involved in any visit have circled the G7 summit in June, hosted in the UK, as the potential date for the new president’s trip across the Atlantic. Mr Biden opposed Brexit, and feels strong loyalties to his ancestral home in Ireland. He warned repeatedly last year, including directly to Mr Johnson, that the Good Friday Agreement must not become a "casualty of Brexit". But a friend of Mr Biden told The Telegraph: "Boris is a conservative, Joe's a moderate [Democrat] so I think they can get over it. I think they'll end up getting along. "Joe's view will be that they'll have the destiny of the world on their shoulders so he'll want to overcome any political differences. "I think there'll be more empathy than there was between Boris and Donald Trump. Boris seemed to get along with Trump, but I don't know if he really did."

  • Fort Bliss Soldier Charged with Raping Fellow Soldier a Year Before Her New Year's Eve Death

    A 1st Armored Division soldier at Fort Bliss, Texas has been charged with sexually assaulting three women over the past year, including a fellow soldier who was found dead a year on New Year's Eve.

  • Amid cacophony since Capitol siege, key officer stays silent

    In the week since a mob laid siege to the U.S. Capitol, the House has impeached President Donald Trump. Twitter and other social media sites have banned Trump and thousands of other accounts. Officer Eugene Goodman isn't saying whether he thinks he saved the Senate, as many of the millions who've viewed the video believe.

  • Aide to Lauren Boebert resigns following Capitol riots

    ‘Following the events of January 6th, I’ve decided to part ways with the office,’ said comms director Ben Goldey

  • Trump reportedly began 'choreographing' premature victory speech weeks before election

    President Trump is known for going off script, but his premature presidential election victory declaration in the early hours of the morning on Nov. 4 wasn't a completely spur-of-the-moment decision, Axios' Jonathan Swan reports.In the first installment of a reported series on Trump's final two months in office, Swan writes that Trump began "choreographing election night in earnest" during the second week of October following a "toxic" debate with President-elect Joe Biden on Sept. 29 and a bout with COVID-19 that led to his hospitalization. At that point, Trump's internal poll numbers had reportedly taken a tumble, Swan notes.With that in mind, he reportedly called his first White House chief of staff, a stunned Reince Priebus, and "acted out his script, including walking up to a podium and prematurely declaring victory on election night if it looked like he was ahead." Indeed, in the lead up to Election Day, Trump reportedly kept his focus on the so-called "red mirage," the early vote counts that would show many swing states leaning red because mail-in ballots had yet to be counted. Trump, Swan reports, intended to "weaponize it for his vast base of followers," who would go to bed thinking he had secured a second-term, likely planting the seeds of a stolen election. Read more at Axios. > As I've been writing, the plan was to steal the election all along. Fantastic reporting here. https://t.co/k8C73o8vH7> > -- Jonah Goldberg (@JonahDispatch) January 16, 2021More stories from theweek.com 5 more scathing cartoons about Trump's 2nd impeachment GOP officials are reportedly worried controversial pro-Trump House members could run for Senate, governor Here's what Biden reportedly plans to do his 1st day in office

  • ‘You are violating my rights!’ Florida woman jailed — again — for refusing to wear a mask

    Cindy Falco Dicorrado may have wanted a bagel at an Einstein Bros. Bagels near Boca Raton but she may have had to settle for eating one in a Palm Beach County jail the next morning.

  • European powers press Iran to back off latest nuclear move

    Germany, France and Britain pressed Iran on Saturday to back off the latest planned violation of its 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, saying that Tehran has “no credible civilian use” for uranium metal. The International Atomic Energy Agency said Thursday Iran had informed it that it had begun installing equipment for the production of uranium metal. It said Tehran maintains its plans to conduct research and development on uranium metal production are part of its “declared aim to design an improved type of fuel.”

  • Dustin Higgs: Final execution of Trump presidency is carried out

    The execution of Dustin Higgs, 48, is the 13th federal death sentence carried out since July.

  • Kayleigh McEnany leaves White House after final two-minute press briefing following deadly Capitol riot

    Trump’s press secretary refused to take questions following the deadly insurrection at the US Capitol earlier this month

  • Congresswoman's spokesman quits less than 2 weeks into term

    The spokesman for Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert has quit less than two weeks after she was sworn into office, saying he was prompted to by the insurrection at the nation's Capitol. Ben Goldey confirmed his departure to The Colorado Sun after it was first reported on Saturday by Axios. The Sun reported that Goldey did not respond to additional questions, but he told Axios he was leaving in the wake of a deadly Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

  • Trump supporter sued after refusing to pay $100 bet over election results

    A friendly $100 wager over the 2020 presidential election has landed in a Florida small claims court.

  • Kudlow says he's "very disappointed" in Trump's treatment of Pence

    White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow criticized President Trump’s response to last week's U.S. Capitol siege and his treatment of Vice President Mike Pence in the aftermath of the 2020 election, in an interview with The Wall Street Journal on Friday. The big picture: Trump has lost support from a number of top aides and allies since a mob of his supporters stormed the Capitol building on Jan. 6, resulting in five deaths. Kudlow is the latest to publicly speak out against the president.Get smarter, faster with the news CEOs, entrepreneurs and top politicians read. Sign up for Axios Newsletters here.What he’s saying: “I was hoping that he would come out quickly and make statements calling everybody back and stopping the violence," he said. * The White House National Economic Council director praised the video that Trump released the day of the riot, but said he wished Trump put out a statement sooner. * Kudlow said he considered resigning after the Capitol violence, but spoke with other senior White House officials and decided that “we needed to do the work of the country in the last 10 days or so.” * Kudlow was also “very disappointed” with Trump’s public criticism of Pence. The president turned on his VP after Pence said he would certify Biden’s win. “[V]irtually, except for a few extremists, the entire legal profession agreed with Pence,” Kudlow said. * “Once the electoral college declared Mr. Biden to be president-elect, we would have been better advised to acknowledge that and to pivot toward talking about our positive achievements and the policies that generated those policy achievements.”What to watch: Trump plans to leave the White House the morning of Inauguration Day, according to multiple reports. He will then face his second impeachment trial in the Senate.Be smart: sign up FREE for the most influential newsletter in America.

  • California sees record highs as Midwest deals with blizzard conditions

    As blizzard conditions impacted parts of the Midwest, two Southern California coastal locations registered a national high temperature of 94.

  • Sparse trees, little work for woodcutters in squeezed Gaza

    With a chainsaw in his car, Ahmed Abdelal tours the Gaza Strip, asking around for people wanting to cut down trees, regrow orchards or make way for construction. One of the few remaining woodcutters in the Palestinian territory, Abdelal, who learned woodcutting from his father, is struggling to scratch out a living in a traditional job that is less and less in demand. Job opportunities are rare in this Palestinian enclave wedged between Israel, Egypt and the Mediterranean Sea, and so are green spaces.

  • Communications director for gun-toting congresswoman quits

    The communications director for Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado, a firebrand Republican freshman who boasts about carrying a gun to work, has quit after less than two weeks on the job.Why it matters: Ben Goldey’s resignation cited last week's insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, which followed efforts by Boebert and lawmakers to block certification of Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory. The Hill veteran’s departure highlights the deep divide among Republicans over President Trump’s conduct.Get smarter, faster with the news CEOs, entrepreneurs and top politicians read. Sign up for Axios Newsletters here.What we’re hearing: Goldey said in a statement to Axios: "Following the events of January 6th, I’ve decided to part ways with the office. I wish her and the people of Colorado’s Third District the best."Between the lines: Boebert is a strident Trump supporter firmly on the right flank of the House GOP caucus. She was clear about her views during her campaign, but they have suddenly become politically toxic following last week's attack. * Boebert’s quickly become a lightning rod by railing against “fraudulent” votes for Biden in a floor speech ahead of the attack, and by making a show — including in an ad filmed on the Hill — of her desire to carry a handgun in the Capitol. * Goldey, by contrast, has a more establishment pedigree. He was the press secretary at the Department of Interior until this year, and previously worked for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.Be smart: Goldey’s resignation underscores larger Republican divisions, particularly in the House, where ten GOP members - including conference chair Rep. Liz Cheney - voted to impeach Trump on Wednesday. * The same divisions are evident on the other side of the Capitol. Sen. Ted Cruz's communications director, Lauren Blair Bianchi, also resigned on Monday, reportedly over Cruz's role in the effort to deny certification for Biden. * Trump has fueled the split since the election, demanding the president-elect’s win be overturned, helping incite the violence at the Capitol last week and remaining defiant about his behavior even as he faced his second impeachment by the House yesterday.Be smart: sign up FREE for the most influential newsletter in America.