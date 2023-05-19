Gambia holidaymaker dies after going missing

A holidaymaker has died after he went missing in The Gambia.

Michael Costain, 69, from Rhayader, Powys, travelled to the west African country on 8 March and had been expected back on 20 March.

Dyfed-Powys Police launched a missing persons appeal last month.

But the force has now confirmed that he died while on holiday, and it is not being treated as suspicious.

Mr Costain spent time in Busumbala, western Gambia, before travelling to the village of Abene, in southern Senegal.

He had booked a flight home but the alarm was raised when he did not board it.