Gambia lawmakers say Maiden to blame for child kidney injury deaths

Logo of the Maiden Pharmaceuticals Ltd. company is seen on a board put up outside their office in New Delhi,
Edward McAllister
·1 min read

By Edward McAllister

DAKAR (Reuters) -A parliamentary committee in Gambia said on Tuesday that India-based drug maker Maiden Pharmaceuticals Ltd was responsible for the deaths of at least 70 children from acute kidney injury and called on the government to pursue legal action.

Maiden’s managing director, Naresh Kumar Goyal, did not immediately respond to calls and messages from Reuters on Tuesday.

The World Health Organization in October said four medicinal syrups made by Maiden and imported by a local wholesaler were likely linked to the deaths, which have shocked the West African country since July. The drugs were pulled from the shelves and Maiden's production licence in India was suspended.

After its investigation, Gambia's select committee on health reached a similar conclusion.

"All the cases of AKI are linked to the consumption of contaminated medical products...manufactured by Maiden Pharmaceuticals," the committee's chairperson Amadou Camara said in a statement to parliament.

Goyal on Friday told Reuters that his company had done no wrong.

The WHO in October said that lab analysis confirmed "unacceptable" amounts of diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol in the medicines made by Maiden, which can be toxic and lead to acute kidney injury.

Earlier this month India told the WHO that tests of samples from the same batches of syrups that were sent to Gambia were compliant with government specifications.

(Reporting by Edward McAllisterAdditional reporting by Krishna DasWriting by Sofia Christensen Editing by Jon Boyle)

Recommended Stories

  • 9-year-old boy killed in shooting, Richland County deputies say

    The child was taken to a hospital where he pronounced dead on arrival, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said.

  • Georgia man shoots, kills friend during argument at party, officials say

    Deputies said the man grabbed a gun and shot his friend when the argument became heated.

  • The 10 Biggest Developments in Bitcoin in 2022

    Whether it's the Taro upgrade or growth in the Lightning Network, Bitcoin has seen steady progress this year, says Cory Klippsten, Tomer Strolight and Sam Callahan of Swan Bitcoin.

  • UK govt refuses to give way on pay as nurses, medics strike

    The British government said Tuesday it will not offer more money to nurses and ambulance crews to end strikes that are piling pressure on an already overstretched health system. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s Conservative administration is under pressure to increase its pay offer to health care staff who are seeking big raises in the face of decades-high inflation that was running at 10.7% in November. Ambulance drivers, paramedics and dispatchers are set to strike on Wednesday and again on Dec. 28.

  • India set to offer wheat to flour millers, biscuit makers to tame prices -sources

    NEW DELHI/MUMBAI (Reuters) -India is set to offer 2 to 3 million tonnes of wheat to bulk consumers such as flour millers and biscuit makers as part of efforts to cool record high prices, two government sources said, even as state reserves have dropped to the lowest in six years. Wheat prices have surged in India this year after a sudden rise in temperatures hit crop yields and output. A jump in exports following Russia's invasion of Ukraine also pushed up local wheat prices, prompting India, the world's second-biggest producer of the grain, to order a ban on exports in May, but that has failed to stop domestic prices rising.

  • Pakistan Pleads for Flood Relief After ‘Cameras Have Gone’

    (Bloomberg) -- Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari urged the world to continue to help the South Asian nation recover from devastating floods ahead of a United Nations conference next month to mobilize funding. Most Read from BloombergMusk Narrows Voting on Twitter Policy to Blue Members After PollJustin Bieber Urges Fans Not to Buy His Own ‘Trash’ Merchandise at H&MMusk Polls Twitter to Quit as Chief, Voters Leaning Toward YesYen Surges as Kuroda’s Yield Cap Shock Sparks Normaliz

  • Rishi Sunak wades into Gary Neville Qatar workers' rights row

    Rishi Sunak hits back as ex-England footballer accuses the government of "demonising" nurses.

  • Sexual harassment allegations not a deterrent to WH nomination of former LA mayor Garcetti

    The White House says Senate confirmation of Eric Garcetti to be ambassador of India is still a “priority,” despite GOP worries about sexual harassment charges against aide.

  • Pakistan Foreign Minister Zardari Defends Modi Taunt

    Pakistan's Foreign Minister&nbsp;Bilawal Bhutto Zardari discusses bilateral relations with India. Zardari&nbsp;defended comments he made at the United Nations Security Council in which he referred to Narendra Modi as the "butcher of Gujarat" and said the Indian leader's political party draws inspiration from Adolf Hitler. Zardari also said&nbsp;comments&nbsp;from a colleague who said "India should not forget that Pakistan has an atom bomb" were not cause for alarm. He spoke with Shery Ahn and Haidi Stroud-Watts on "Bloomberg Daybreak: Asia." (Excerpt) Follow Bloomberg for business news & analysis, up-to-the-minute market data, features, profiles and more: http://www.bloomberg.com Connect with us on... Twitter: https://twitter.com/business Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bloombergbusiness/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/quicktake/?hl=en

  • Old video of Indian police beating protesters in 2020 misrepresented as 'Muslims attacked in Kashmir'

    A video has been viewed hundreds of times on social media with a false claim that it shows several Muslim men beaten by soldiers in Indian-administered Kashmir for chanting anti-India and pro-Pakistan slogans. The video has in fact circulated in local media reports about police beating protesters in Delhi in 2020, when clashes broke out over a contentious citizenship law."Muslim boys from Rajasthan went to visit Kashmir. There they started shouting anti-India slogans of 'long live Pakistan' and

  • Bridge in India snaps in two just days before opening

    Crack in 206m-long bridge in eastern Bihar state leads to collapse

  • Want a Better Chance of Buying a Home? These 10 Cities Have Fewer Bidding Wars

    What a year it's been for the housing market. The silver lining for aspiring buyers at that time was low mortgage rates. As of this writing, the average 30-year fixed mortgage sits at 6.33%, and with rates so much higher than they were at the beginning of 2022, buyers are less willing to participate in bidding wars over homes.

  • R. Kelly manager gets a year in prison for theater threat

    R. Kelly's onetime manager was sentenced Monday to a year in federal prison for calling in a shooting threat that halted a screening of a damning documentary about the R&B star. The punishment won't add to the time ex-manager Donnell Russell is already set to serve for a different effort to squelch sexual abuse claims against Kelly. Russell told a Manhattan federal judge Monday that he had “made bad judgments” while briefly working with the Grammy-winning, multiplatinum-selling singer.

  • 3 Diversified Bond Mutual Funds for Stable Returns

    Below, we share three diversified bond funds, viz. AVEFX, PLSFX and PADAX. Each of these has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

  • S Jaishankar: India beefs up military at tense China border

    India's foreign minister said that the country was ramping up troops to "counter Chinese aggression".

  • With EPS Growth And More, Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Makes An Interesting Case

    For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to...

  • ServisFirst (SFBS) Stock Rises on 21.7% Dividend Increase

    ServisFirst (SFBS) announces a 21.7% hike in its quarterly cash dividend. This, supported by solid earnings prospects and a lower payout ratio, will continue to enhance shareholder value.

  • Ballon D'Or winner Benzema ends tumultuous France career after Qatar blow

    Ballon D'Or winner Karim Benzema called time on his tumultuous international career with France on Monday, a day after the defending champions World Cup final defeat to Argentina.

  • 2023 NFL draft: Giants currently slated to select 24th overall

    If the season were to end today (and it obviously doesn't), the New York Giants would select 24th overall in the 2023 NFL draft.

  • Make These 7 Moves Before a Recession Hits in 2023

    Though it's not written in stone, a recession is likely going to hit in 2023, and Americans need to be prepared. In order to get ready for what could be tough times ahead, consumers must make the...